



An earthquake of 5.0, shook in Afghanistan at 10:55 pm (IST) on September 5. This comes after a powerful 6.2 earthquake that struck southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday (September 4).

“EQ of M: 5.0, on: 05/09/2025 22:55:53 ist, lat: 34.45 n, long: 70.41 e, depth: 10 km, site: Afghanistan”, the National Center for Seismology said on x.

The previous earthquake, which occurs at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), was registered in the coordinates of 34.57 degrees north and the length line is 70.75 degrees east. This was followed by a series of earthquakes in East Afghanistan, just a few days ago, he claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people and wounded more than 3,600 people. Several villages were completely destroyed, leaving tens of thousands of homeless with the continued rescue and relief efforts in the affected provinces.

According to the captain of God, Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Nangarhar Province, was its center in the remote Shua area near the Pakistani border, which caused damage in the Barkaskot region, according to initial reports.

“All that has been destroyed. The only remaining things are these clothes on our backs,” said Ayman Jean, who was wounded in the worst province of Connar.

Previous earthquakes this year

One of the devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan was hit in the last years of 6 on August 31, which led to corruption in the provinces of Konar and Nanjarhar, followed by a second earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, which was struck two days after the first Qur'an. The authorities stated that more than 6,700 homes had been destroyed. The United Nations has warned that the death toll may increase, as many people are still trapped under the wreckage and window to find the survivors quickly.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Communities stated that the humanitarian needs are “vast and growing quickly,” adding, “up to 84,000 people are affected directly and indirectly, with the displacement of thousands.”

John Eliv, head of the United Nations World Food Program in the country, told Reuters on Wednesday that they had enough financing and supplies to help survivors for only four weeks. Jacobo Caridy of the Norwegian Refugee Council urged donor to expand their support beyond the immediate aid to save life, while emphasizing the need to give Afghan hope in a future that goes beyond the ongoing crisis.

“The earthquake should be a blatant reminder: Afghanistan cannot be left to face one crisis after the other alone,” he said.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

