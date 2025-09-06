We are so far to agree to any assistance after the Afghanistan earthquake, the sources say





Nearly a week after more than 2,200 people were killed in Afghanistan and left tens of thousands of homeless, the United States did not take the first step to clarify emergency assistance, and it was unclear whether he was planning to help at all, two former senior US officials and a source familiar with the position of risers.

The source and former officials said that the lack of Washington's response to one of the bloodiest earthquakes in years.

The United States Agency for International Development was closed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its “heartfelt condolences” to Afghanistan in the X.

However, as of Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not agreed to declare the human need, and the first step in an emergency relief statement, former officials said, both of whom worked at the United States Agency for International Development, and the third source, talking about not revealing his identity for fear of revenge.

Such an advertisement is usually released within 24 hours of a large disaster.

The sources said that Foreign Ministry officials looked at recommendations on US disasters for Afghanistan. One of the senior officials said the White House had also thought about the case, but he decided not to reverse the policy of ending aid to Afghanistan.

When I was asked if the United States would provide any emergency assistance to Afghanistan after the 6th earthquake on Sunday, which was followed by strong high tremors on Thursday and Friday, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said: “We have nothing else we announce at this time.”

The damaged houses in the province of Konar in East Afghanistan.

Until this year, the United States was the largest aid donor to Afghanistan, where it fought a 20 -year war that ended with the chaotic withdrawal of the United States and the Taliban confiscation of Kabul in 2021, but in April, the Trump administration had finished all the aid that was received as well as an amount of Electrinistan. Graphics and duties of the Taliban.

When asked whether the United States will provide relief in emergency situations for earthquake survivors, a White House official said, “President Trump was consistent in ensuring that aid was not decreased in the hands of the Taliban regime, which is still being holding American citizens.”

“Storage Storage”

Tom Fletcher, the head of the United Nations aid, said the Afghan earthquake was “the last crisis to expose the cost of shrinking resources to vital humanitarian work.”

He said in a statement on Thursday.

The Trump administration has not yet responded to a request by the International Rescue Rescue Organization to send the US -US -funded medical supplies of $ 105,000 after the first earthquake.

Kelly Razuk, Vice President of Politics and Call to IRC, said that the materials include headphones, first aid supplies, cash and other necessities.

“The stocks are stuck in storage,” said Razuk, who served in the National Security Council for former US President Joe Biden. “In modern memory, I cannot remember time when the United States did not respond to a crisis like this.”

IRC needs Washington's permission to send equipment to Afghanistan because it has been funded by a non -relevant American grant that the Trump administration has since been canceled.

“In addition to the loss of life, we also witnessed the destruction of the basic infrastructure and living,” Stephen Rodriguez, a representative of Afghanistan, told the United Nations Development Program on Friday.

He said that donations of money, goods and services came from Britain, South Korea, Australia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and other countries.

“There is much more needed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/afghanistan/afghanistan-earthquake-us-aid-taliban-usaid-closed-rcna229502 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos