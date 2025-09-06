



Posted on September 6, 2025

In the mountains of Southeast Afghanistan, the entire villages were reduced to piles of stone and mud.

Nearly one week of a devastating earthquake, Konar County struck, the residents grieve over their families and discover how they can survive, after they lost everything.

It hit the volume of 6.0 remote mountains at the end of last week, killing more than 2,200 people.

“The victims face only two options, to leave, or death,” Ali Hashem, from Al -Jazeera district from the province of Konar, the earthquake center.

After the earthquake, strong wireless tremors were reported on Friday, injuring at least 10, which raised fears of more death and destruction.

The survivor Gul Rahim lost the province of Konar 63 of his family members in the earthquake, including his five -year -old daughter, Fatima.

A man is trying to wipe the ruins of a house collapsing in Dara Mazar, Connar Province, Afghanistan [File: Hedayat Shah/AP Photo]

“We were sleeping at home when the earthquake hit, in the middle of the night, in each of the houses, everyone screams,” he told Al -Jazeera Island.

“I managed to go out, but my younger daughter was trapped inside, crying, father, get me out here!” By the time we reached, she died.

“She was my younger and most beloved daughter.”

Rahim said that 100 others or so from his neighbors were killed in the earthquake.

He added: “The dead and wounded were countless. The earthquake was terrifying, and people would despair.”

The majority of the victims are from the province of Connar, where most people live in wooden houses and clay from the bricks that were built along the loads of a highly slope river and surrounded by the high mountains.

As of September 3, the World Health Organization said, at least 6,700 homes have been destroyed.

Rahim Al -Jazeera told that he is now living in a tent, and was concerned about the approaching winter with the receipt of the “thick snowfall”.

“What we need is more than the appropriate homes to survive the cold,” he said. “I invite the whole world, Muslims and non -Muslims alike, to help us. We have lost everything, even the cattle and chicken. Nothing remains.”

Rescue efforts continue

Facilitated roads, bright tremors and limited aid means that many societies are still inverted.

“The arrival here was a horrific experience,” Hashem Al -Jazeera said. “We were driving for hours on winding, winding roads, with wireless tremors shaking the earth under it until we finally reached it.

Hashem said that while rescue workers were “working around the clock” in search of the survivors, hope was fading. “The official number of death is not final, as many missing persons continue, the number will definitely rise.”

Who said the landslides and clogged roads led to the obstruction of relief actions. The organization appealed to 4 million dollars of funds to provide “healthy interventions to save life”, in addition to supporting “water, sanitation and hygiene activities” for residents.

“They need food, safety and medicine for children,” volunteer Abdel Rahman Sharafat told Al Jazerera.

Afghanistan is vulnerable to strong earthquakes because it is located as the Indian and Orthodox Tintonian panels meet. In October 2023, the West Hirat County witnessed a 6.0 earthquake, which led to more than 2000 deaths.

A year ago, 6.1 earthquake struck 6.1 eastern provinces from Bakitika, Paktia, Justa and Nanjarhar, killing about 1,000 people.

