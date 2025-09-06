Hundreds of displaced people moved from the earthquake of Afghanistan to the villages of Khayyam in Konar





Islamabad

Anadolu local official stated on Saturday that hundreds of people affected by the last devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan were transferred to the villages of Khayyam in Konar Province, but an urgent need for further assistance with the approaching winter.

Naguib Allah Hanif, a local official in the Afghan interim administration, said that they had taken hundreds of people to the villages of Khayyam, which were held in safe areas in Konar.

“Mazar Daraa is the worst region, as living becomes impossible because of the ongoing wireless tremors that create more difficulties for our teams,” he said, adding that their teams cannot reach the area to provide aid and other basic elements.

“So we have moved all the people affected from there to the villages of Khayyam,” he said.

He added that humanitarian aid from many countries has already reached Connar, but he stressed that more support was needed.

Hanif said: “People need a shelter to protect them from the cold because the winter is a few weeks away.”

He also appealed to the international community to help affected people, as more than 8,000 homes were destroyed due to the earthquake, stressing that most survivors are very poor and will not be able to rebuild their homes without external support and aid.

The temporary administration, with the support of the United Nations agencies, provided tents, food, safe drinking water and health services in emergency situations in the affected areas during the prohibition of weather food and other basic elements of people affected in remote areas where roads were banned.

However, on Friday, one of the local residents of Konar, Abdel Wahid, said that the affected people will need basic things such as gas heaters and kitchen supplies, as winter is very close and will need it while living in tents.

The Commission also said that the earthquake had eliminated entire societies, leaving the survivors asleep in the open and exposed to harsh conditions. As the rapid winter approaches, the agency warned that the souls will be in great danger without urgent support.

“We have helped provide relief in emergency and shelter now,” the agency said on Friday.

The earthquake of Afghanistan struck last Sunday, killing more than 2,200 people and wounding about 4,000 others, causing great destruction in the eastern province of Connar.

Anadolu Agency contains only part of the news stories provided to the subscribers of the AA news broadcasting system, and in the form of a summary. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/hundreds-displaced-by-afghanistan-earthquake-moved-to-tent-villages-in-kunar/3680249 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos