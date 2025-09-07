



On August 31, a 6 -East Afghanistan earthquake hit. While I write, the death toll is estimated at more than 3000, as it ranks second in 2025. There are no tools near the earthquake center, but seismologists can learn a lot about earthquakes from tools in neighboring countries. We know that it was shallow, just 5 miles at the bottom of the surface, and a mistake in heading to the northwestern northwestern, the same type of error of the Hill earthquake in 1954 that I wrote in my last uncle.

Only the M6 ​​makes it in the large USGs earthquake category, able to cause damage when it is centered near the weak structures, but it is rarely disastrous. In a typical year, there are about 125 earthquakes in the M6-M7 domain, and they often do not reach a “bloodiest in the year” column. Usgs did not publish any information about the length of the rift and a potential slip, but the earthquake rupture of this size is no more than a few miles with sliding less than the feet.

What made 2025 Afghanistan very fatal? The effects of the earthquake, such as the value of real estate, are mainly revolving around the site. The size is important, but even the largest earthquake can cause minimal effects when they are far from population centers. A good example of the sixth position in the list of the largest tremors in the Agency, a good example of July 29, 8.8 off the coast of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula, now linked to sixth place in the list of the largest tremors in the Agency. It was massive, a mistake of about 400 miles long and width of more than 50 miles. The lack of peak over the mistake was more than 30 feet, according to the limited rift model in USGs, as it took about three minutes to tear.

The Kamchatka earthquake felt strongly in Kamchatka and in the North Corel Islands to the south. It was the most populated city, Petropavlovsk (Population 187,000), 75 miles from the earthquake center, but it suffered from slight damage and four injuries only as a direct result of shaking. There was more human effects in Japan, as a woman died of a car accident and 21 people who suffered from heat being exhausted during the evacuation of a tsunami.

The size is a Logaretmite scale and Kamchatka M8.8 has issued energy more than 15,000 times more than M6.0 in Afghanistan. Why were the effects very different? The answer is the earthquake and location properties. Of size and depth, the Afghan earthquake is likely to rip and produce a high -frequency seismic energy that is much larger Kamchatka earthquake, especially in the central area. High frequency waves, those that vibrate quickly and make the earthquake feel sharp, dies quickly while traveling across Earth from the longest period. You may have faced this with a neighbor on the upper floor that explodes loud music – you mainly hear the annoying bright notes because Treble does not make you through the walls.

The Kamchatka earthquake was a depth of 22 miles and the nearest societies are more than 80 miles away. A large portion of high -frequency energy has been weakened, with second or less periods, by the time when the waves hit the densely populated areas. This high -frequency signal that is especially destroyed for one -floor homes and small structures. The rough hills in Konar Province in northeastern Afghanistan are designed near the epicenter of the earthquake with small villages less than 20 miles. The page USGs loss model estimated approximately 2 million people in “very strong” areas to vibrate “violence”. On the contrary, the Pageer Estimation of the larger Kamchatka earthquake puts the number in the same category with just less than 300,000.

The distance and open population only tell part of the story. The environment built in Kamchka and Afghanistan is very different. Kamchatka has modern construction symbols with criteria for reinforced concrete and homes that were built primarily from wood. Outside cities, Afghan structures are made of clay and stone, which are the only building materials available easily. The unknown structures that were built from heavy materials can be fatal in a modest land shaking. The earthquake added another insult by its occurrence before midnight local time in Afghanistan when almost everyone inside their homes slept.

This is not the first time that an earthquake 6 has caused 6 to destruction in Afghanistan. In the past thirty years, 32 earthquakes in the country have caused the country, and 10 with death heads exceeding 100 and six top 1000. The largest of 1000 event was 6.5 in 1998 with the death number of 4,700, but up to 5.9 relatively modest in 1998 the list is made with more than 2,300 deaths. There were three earthquakes in the M7 at the same time, which is the largest 7.5, but they were concentrated in the far north of the country, and none of them were fatal like some M6s.

Earthquakes in Afghanistan and the areas near Pakistan and India are caused by the tectonic preparation. It is an area where the panels are in a state of movement and a location that is more amazing panels that are currently taking place anywhere on the planet. The Indian subcontinent was once part of Gondwanaland, the super continent that consists of the fans of the southern continental lands in the world. The besieged heat began under the thick continental crust separated in Jurassic, about 180 million years ago, and Gondwanalland separated and sent them in different directions.

It was one piece of the Indian subcontinent, which headed in the north direction. For more than 50 million years, India was sweeping in peace, and it was not affected by interactions with other land blocks. Of the magnetic anomalies, it may have moved almost six inches per year, and it is very fast for the movement of the panels and about twice the speed of your nails growth. All this has changed about 50 million years ago when India has approached Asia.

It is difficult to slow a continent in this step. The Indian subcontinent is huge and has a huge amount of momentum. Since this first contact, it has been plowed in Asia, created the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau. Today, India is slowing and now moving north at only one and a half in the year, but this is still sufficient to exert great pressure, continue to build Himalayas and the Tibetan plateau, and create a wide network of errors around the ocean. Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, China, and Myanmar can follow all their seismic risks to this source.

Unfortunately for Afghanistan, not only a high seismic risk but also other factors that exacerbate weakness. The coastal country has long struggled with resource restrictions, including lands and agricultural forests. Throughout many of its history, its lands fought and subjected by various empires, including the Persians, Alexander the Great, and the Mongol. A short period of peace and independence in the fifties witnessed the early 1970s when King Zahir Shah led constitutional ownership with more open reforms and society. My brother Mark visited in 1971, traveling easily on a large part of the northern part of the country and was surprised by all the friendliness of the people, but the comment on the amount of the land that appeared in the Middle Ages.

Everything changed in 1973 with a coup, the Afghan Soviet war from 1979 to 1989, the rise of the Taliban, the American conflict after September 11, and the return to the Taliban's control in 2021. The legacy of these conflicts has left the shattered government institutions and international roads in the association. The Taliban requested help from other countries, and the United Nations sent evaluation teams. A number of countries pledged to support, but the arrival is very difficult, and the foreign teams have not yet reached the most affected areas.

The Afghan earthquake 2025 is a lesson in what is happening when society does not have the ability to build earthquake buildings, plan disaster management, and quickly respond to affected areas. But do not know our flexibility level yet. While the 6 earthquake is unlikely to kill thousands in California, it may kill hundreds if it is placed in a weak place. M6.2 earthquake for 2011 under the Craysherch, New Zealand, is an example. It was shallowed and focused near the city center, where two concrete concrete buildings collapsed in the era of the sixties, representing all of nearly 185 deaths. New Zealand has a similar combination of construction methods to California, and 2011 is a reminder that we are still working to do in the category of elasticity of the earthquake.

Lori Dengler is an honorary professor of geology at Cal Polly Humoult, an expert in tsunami and earthquakes. Questions or comments about this column, or do you want a free version of the Living on Shaky Ground? Leave a message on 707-826-6019 or send an email to [email protected].

Originally published: September 6, 2025 at 12:45 pm

