Afad sends emergency assistance to the earthquake that struck Afghanistan





The AFAD Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) stated that in the wake of an earthquake of 6.0 in Afghanistan on August 31, a preliminary charge was sent from 150 tents, 1050 blankets, 250 cleaning groups and 250 dining packages to the affected area.

In AFAD statement, it was emphasized that Türkiye is still a voice and conscience of a silent world, and the nation's hand extends from mercy and mercy all over the world.

The statement indicated that after the earthquake in Jalalabad, the regional center in Nanjarhar, Afghanistan, in response to the request of international aid submitted by the Afghan authorities, the emergency supplies were sent to meet the urgent needs of the affected area. Initial aid included 150 tents, 1050 blankets, 250 health groups and 250 diets to provide shelter support, nutrition and hygiene support.

It has also been highlighted that 150 tents sent by Türkiye have been sent to meet the urgent shelter needs of families affected to Konar Province, one of the areas that have been infected with the earthquake and quickly created.

“Once again, we expand our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people in Afghanistan affected by the earthquake. We pray for mercy for those who lost their lives and the rapid recovery of injury. For our people inside our country and for humanity outside our borders, we are present wherever there is need.”

