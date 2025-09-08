



Overview of the situation

Search and rescue operations continue to follow the 6.0 -size devastating earthquake, which struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, which strongly affects the provinces of Konar, Nanjar and Lagmanman.

Access to remote mountainous areas still represents a major challenge, as the landslides that caused the continuation of strong final tremors – including 5.6 intimidation on September 4 and a height of 5.2 on September 5 – prevented the main roads. About 84,000 people were affected, with at least 2205 deaths, 3640 injuries, and 6782 destroyed homes.

Who mobilized six mobile health teams to the most affected and distant villages in Nurgal Province, Konar Province, where emergency services, including shock care, mother and child health, consultations, and referrals. However, the main challenges remain in the safe transfer of patients. Ambulance and referral systems are weak and lack of resources, with a severe shortage of operating vehicles, fuel and trained employees, including female health employees, which limits timely access to high -level care for critical cases.

In addition to immediate support to save life, the complex nature of post -shock and physical rehabilitation injuries requires the need for continuous health services. The fragile health system in Afghanistan – which has already been strained through long humanitarian crises and widespread poverty – puts chronic shortages in medicines and employees, especially female health workers. The restrictions imposed on the movement of women hinder the access of care, while women and children, who need more health care, are affected by an inconsistent manner. The flow of returnees adds pressure to an actually exaggerated system, especially in the eastern region.

Who intensifies its response to provide immediate help. Despite the expanded international support, the cables remain critical. An additional amount of $ 4 million is required to expand the scope of life -saving interventions and ensure that the most vulnerable societies are accessed.

