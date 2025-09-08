



The United Nations, New York, September 5, 2025 – It is estimated that about 11,600 pregnant women were affected by the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, followed by many light tremors. Within hours of strike, the United Nations Nationality and Reproductive Agency, and the response to emergency and mobile health teams in affected areas to assess needs and provide health and protection services to save life for women and girls.

“UNFPA is on the ground, as he provides support for saving life and calls for a comprehensive humanitarian response that meets the needs of women, girls and other weak societies. Our priority is to stand with women and girls and support their rapid recovery.”

Despite the face of many challenges that have reached people in remote areas, including the methods that are invisible – are often improper – Unfpa has published four mobile health teams with health supplies in emergency and ambulance services to provide health care for mothers and reproductive women in the provinces affected in Nangarharhar, Konar, Lagman.

UNFPA also sent reproductive health supplies to support thousands of safe births in health centers and hospitals, and basic hygiene elements, including menstruation, soap and disinfection supplies, have been distributed to women and girls in need.

Pregnancy is already at risk in Afghanistan – the country has one of the highest mothers mortality rates in the Asia Pacific region.

“The health and safety of women and girls is our top priority in this emergency.” “For pregnant women, a natural catastrophe can already become a difficult time into a life -threatening crisis. We are on Earth, and we provide basic care to ensure safe delivery processes and prevent more losses in life.”

UNFPA also provides continuous support for 20 health clinics, family health centers and psychological and social support centers in affected areas, all of which continue to work.

About Unfpa:

UNFPA is the United Nations Citizen and Representative Health Agency, working to support the rights and options of women, girls and youth in more than 150 countries and region. It reaches millions of women, girls and young people who suffer from basic health services, protecting against violence, and with vital information about their bodies and rights. It also helps governments to change population needs so that people can prosper today and in the future, regardless of fertility trends.

