“The total destruction” – the Afghan man in a fatal earthquake





One week ago, Raoof Safi started getting a flood from messages to his phone, with news about an earthquake about 7,000 km away.

After he lived in Ireland for 17 years, he and his family are now inviting Roscrea at Co Tipperry Home.

It is originally from the Nurgl area in Konar Province in Afghanistan, which was destroyed by a 6.0 -size earthquake at approximately 11.45 pm local time on August 31.

The Taliban authorities said that the earthquake killed thousands of people and wounded thousands of other, making it one of the bloodiest ones for decades to strike the poor country.

Mr. Savy said: “Friends and family at home, they ran me around the earthquake.”

He said: “People just told me that they first heard a deep voice and then, the land began to shake, and people began, and the homes made of clay and stone in the immediate collapse, and people had no time or a little time to escape.

“It was terrifying to know that while they were in danger, I was very far away.”

In the days after that, Mr. Safi learned that his extended family members were among the dead.

“My direct family is here in Ireland, but my extended family is still in Afghanistan and is greatly affected by the last earthquake.”

“About five days ago, I had No. 38 (death), but it went to 50 … unfortunately, it is rising day after day.”

“Friends and family constantly send videos to us and it is surprising that we see the places where they grew up, and the places that we used to play … there is complete destruction.”

RTé News spoke to two members of the SAFI family extending in Afghanistan, who were in regular contact with him.

One of them is Sanjar Hashemi, who was originally from the Nurgl area, but now lives in Kabul.

Sanjar Hashemi said that his cousin “lost five members of his family.”

The Vice President of 1TV Media insisted on returning to his area as a journalist to report the remote areas of the earthquake, which can only be accessed on foot, and some of the stories he shared were very personal for him.

Mr. Hashemi told RTé News: “One of my cousins ​​has lost five members of his family, four sons and one daughter, and his mother was seriously injured.”

In addition to conducting an interview with his cousin, Mr. Hashemi spoke to a man who lost 14 family members and photographed the collective grave in which they were buried.

He also had an interview with a little girl who was the only survivor in her family and spoke to a woman who could not restore the bodies of her children from the rubble.

Hashemi said: “Therefore, this made me really emotional and cried a lot … When I went back to my house, my family, my sisters, my brothers and their parents, they were watching these reports and they were crying a lot because this was our own village.”

Abdul Hadi Sarwari's house was damaged in the earthquake

For Abdel -Hadi Sawari, the Norgal area remains at home.

His house was damaged in the village of Norgal in the earthquake, and amid the continuous wireless tremors, he and his family now live in open fields on his uncle farm.

On the farm, his parents, his three brothers and their families joined them. They all left homeless because of the earthquake.

“We are together 22 people who live here in my uncle fields,” said Mr. Sawari, adding that many of them live in similar circumstances.

“All people left their homes and now they live in the fields,” he said.

“Most people have no tent or shelter. There are some remaining trees and so they sit under the trees,” he added.

Mr. Sawari said that “their house is lost,” adding, “We will not be able to live there. We will demolish our house and then we will make a new house.”

Returning to ROSCREA, their cousin is concerned about what comes after that to thousands of people who were left homeless because of the earthquake.

“A week has now passed since the main earthquakes hit that area, but the final tremors still exist,” said Mr. Safi.

He said that the winter season in Afghanistan, “especially in that region, is very severe,” adding, “It is very cold, and the elderly children live in tents and open fields, and I think it will be very difficult for them.”

Mr. Safi said: “Behind these statistics, there are real families, real children, real stories to stay.

“I feel a responsibility in Ireland to become the voice of people whose voice cannot be heard.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2025/0908/1532318-afghanistan-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos