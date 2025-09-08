



Doha, Qatar September 8, 2025

The representative of the Charity Charity (QC) in Afghanistan visited the province of Conner, in coordination with a rescue team from Qatar, to assess the human impact caused by the continuous landslides and subsequent tremors after the strong earthquake that struck the southern part of the country. The disaster led to thousands of deaths and injuries and left hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

This field mission comes as part of Qatar's charitable preparations to carry out relief interventions in emergency situations, in response to rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in affected areas, especially in Conner and the surrounding provinces.

After participating in the field visit to the boycott of the earthquake, Mr. Momain Shah, the representative of Qatar Charitable Society in Afghanistan, said, “We have witnessed tremendous destruction, tremendous and severe suffering.

He added: “From both the air and the land, we saw the destruction on a large scale, the collapsed homes, and the displaced societies. Families sat next to the ruins of their homes in mourning, while the survivors struggled to deal with the severe shortage of food, water and medical care. We noticed the families carrying their children in their hands towards the stable area to watch protection and protection.”

In light of the size of the crisis, Qatar Charity is currently planning to launch relief efforts in emergency situations that are expected to include emergency medical care, safe drinking water, temporary shelters, and food baskets, as well as sanitation facilities in declared camps.

According to the latest official reports, the death toll rose to 2,205, while the number of injured exceeded 3,700, in the wake of the 6.0 -sized earthquake that struck southeast Afghanistan.

The disaster caused severe damage to thousands of homes, especially in the province of Coner and its surrounding areas, which exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, in what is considered one of the most destructive natural disasters that the country has witnessed in recent years.

**end**

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/qatar-charitys-representative-assesses-earthquake-devastation-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos