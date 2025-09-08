Amnesty International helps to detect hidden earthquakes in Camp Fleejri, Italy





The earthquakes that occurred from 2022 to 2025 in Campi Flegrei Caldera about 7 miles to the west from the center of Napoli, in red, on the pictures of the Google Earth. Credit: Xing Tan

The researchers used artificial intelligence to assess the risk of the earthquake of Campi Flegrei, a volcanic area in Italy to 500,000 people, to help predict and alleviate the effects of future seismic activity.

Technology revealed that there are 4 times the number of earthquakes in the region as previously discovered. Researchers suggest that this most accurate data will help form general responses for future earthquakes, making the population safer.

Campi Flegrei Caldera is an active volcanic field located in the west of Napoli. The volcano is responsible for producing two of the largest revolutions in Europe, although this new study may not be the main concern for residents.

“One of the short -term concerns in Camp Fleejri is not a revolution, but a moderate earthquake at the depth of shallow,” says Greg Peruza, Professor of Geophysics at Stanford University in the United States and co -author of the study.

The region is currently witnessing a period of significantly increasing seismic activity, with 5 earthquakes higher than 4 in the first eight months of this year.

“Seismic can change at any time, and this may be the most important thing in this study: this is the ability to obtain a clear vision that is now working,” says Peruza.

When scientists can access more accurate earthquake data, such as location and length of error, researchers can help determine the scope of future earthquakes. Providing this information to the city and resident planners is very important to alleviate any possible risks that may occur in Campi Flegrei.

The team has developed a model that uses automatic learning in a similar way to how the camera is using a lens to adjust individual organisms to focus. Amnesty International, designed from Stanford, can determine the micro -size location and data that previous tools cannot choose from huge groups of seismic data.

The researchers analyzed modern seismic data from January 2022 to March of this year. The current tools tracked about 12,000 earthquakes during this period. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers expanded this indicator to more than 54,000 earthquakes.

(A) Campi Flegrei Caldera map showing seismic events (circles) from January 1, 2005, to March 20, 2025. The red stars celebrate more events than 4.0. (B) The registered vertical displacement from 1905 to 2023 in Pozzuoli Port. (C) Earthquake development from 2005 to 2025. credit: Tan and others 2025, science https://doi.org/10.1126/science.adw9038

In particular, the data revealed defects converging under the town of West Naples called Pozzuoli.

“We have known that this is a dangerous place for a long time, since the eighties of the last century when part of the city has been evacuated, and now we see for the first time the responsible geological structures,” says Bill Elezworth, co -director of the Stanford Center for Presse -pressing Seismology.

“These long errors indicate that an earthquake of 5 is not possible.”

The researchers hope that this model is also used to determine the exact location of seismic activity in other cross -seismic areas such as Santorini, Greece, which can allow officials to carry out evacuations earlier, and possibly save lives.

While the researchers did not notice any evidence of the migration of the upscale magma, which reduces their concern about the explosion in the short term, the artificial intelligence model revealed a clearer picture of the episode's rift system on the edge of Caldira-depression-likeness-likeness that was created after a volcano explosion.

Caldera has been formed through major volcanic revolutions about 39,000 and 15,000 years ago.

“In the past, the structure of earthquakes in Caldira was unclear,” says Peruza.

“We have now seen very thin and good, consistent with the surface features, especially outside, and also with the area that is raised.”

The land near Caldira can experience height and immersion known as a radi.

“Our Italian colleagues were surprised to see the episode clearly,” added the author of the study, the main study, a geophysical doctorate student at the Peruza Laboratory.

“They expected to see something in the south, where previous data revealed scattered earthquakes, but in the north, they have never seen this clearly.”

The research, published in science, was a cooperation between Stanford University, the National Institute of Geophysics, Volcanology and the Second Napoli Federico University.

“Ingv is now managing the tool themselves as needed, so it should be useful for the scientific response and the general response in the end if something changes,” says Peruza.

The research has been published in the magazine.

