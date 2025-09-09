5.2 an earthquake shakes the Greek island of Evia, felt trembling in Athens





An earthquake of 5.2 degrees Greek island of Evia beaten early on Tuesday, with the tremors she felt in Athens. No significant damage or injuries has been reported, and a prominent earthquake specialist confirmed that the audience “has no cause of concern” while monitoring wireless tremors.

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – A large earthquake with a size of 5.2 degrees southwestern coast of the Greek Island of Evia struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when he sent Hazzat across a wide area that was clearly perceived in the capital of Athens and the surrounding Atka area.

The shallow earthquake prompted many residents to spend the night outdoors as a preventive measure, although authorities and earthquake scientists have since moved to the audience's reassurance, while reporting any major damage or injuries, and stated that there is no cause of great concern.

The seismic event took place at 12:27 am, with its center, five kilometers northwest of the village of Nea Styra, according to a report issued by the Geological Dynamica Institute in Athens, which was killed in the daily ekathimerini newspaper.

The focal depth of the earthquake was registered only 13.6 km, and is a shallower whose concrete effect on the surface. While the earthquake focused on Evia, its power was sufficient to feel miles away in Athens, the alleged population and the emergency services on an increasing alert.

General and official response

In the wake of the tremor directly, a feeling of caution prevailed among the local population, especially in societies near the earthquake center. Many residents of Nea Styra, who were astonished by the earthquake power, left their homes and spending the rest of the night in the open areas.

“The earthquake continued for a long time and we were very worried,” said one of the local residents of the Greek state broadcaster Ekathimerini. “This was the first time that we felt a strong earthquake in our area.”

Despite the public’s concerns, the initial assessments of the local and regional authorities indicated that the region has succeeded in any major structural damage. Vans Spanos, the regional ruler of central Greece, told the government news agency in Greece, Anna MPA, that control of damage and evaluation was ongoing.

“There is no information about the major damage to buildings and people, but not even some small and medium damage.” “The checks are continuing.”

This evaluation was repeated at the municipal level by Lefteris Raviolos, the mayor of Karystos, a municipality in the affected area. The mayor referred to ANA-MPA: “The seismic tremor was particularly physical in our region, but no material damage or injuries has been reported so far.” He also issued an invitation to residents and visitors to stay calm and adhere to official safety instructions.

The only immediate evidence of the physical impact of the earthquake came in the form of slight disorders, such as the video clips taken by a security camera for the supermarket that shows several bottles of wine that retreat from its shelves at the present time that the tremor struck.

The firefighting service immediately sent patrols to conduct assessments across the southern Ivia and the eastern parts of the Atika area, while the EMAK special response unit (EMAK) has placed two highly training rescue teams to set prepared as a precautionary measure.

Experience of experts and reassurance

Permanent earthquake doctors rushed to analyze the seismic event and showed their opinion of experts to the concerned audience. Efthymios Lekkas, a prominent geology professor and head of the Greek Earth Planning and Protection Organization, provided a reassuring analysis, saying that “there is no cause for concern.”

Speaking to ERT broadcaster, Lekkas has provided an important context about the earthquake and beyond. “Until now, at least 15 thin tremors have been registered up to 2.7 size,” confirmed. “Perhaps we are dealing with the main event, but we must wait to see how the sequence develops.”

Professor Likas emphasized that the history of the seismic region indicates a low possibility of more powerful earthquakes. “There is no problem,” confirmed. “This is a field, based on historical and effective data, stronger earthquakes are not usually born. We are monitoring the situation, but there is no reason to worry at all.”

His comments aim to reduce general anxiety by grounding the event in scientific data and historical race, which indicates that although the 5.2 -size earthquake was strong enough to be worrying, it is likely that a more dangerous seismic event will not be stipulated. Emergency services, including firefighting departments in Attica and EVIA, remain alert with the continued monitoring of the final shake sequence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/story/862590/52-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-greek-island-of-evia-tremor-felt-in-athens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos