



The United Nations says that the affected areas were already one of the most distant areas in the country, leaving the severed societies.

Posted on September 9, 20259 September 2025

The United Nations said it was unable to reach 362 villages in Afghanistan in the wake of a fatal earthquake in the East County County, which killed at least 2,200 people and settled the entire societies and their homes.

At a press conference on Monday from Jalalabad, near the earthquake center, Shannon Ohara, who oversees the coordination of the United Nations Humanitarian Office in Afghanistan, said that the earthquake had hit “some of the country's most remote areas in the country,” which makes the delivery of humanitarian aid difficult.

Ohara said that the initial evaluation was only taking into account 49 out of 411 villages affected in the eastern regions of Afghanistan, and found 5,230 destroyed homes and 672 homes.

“Even before the earthquake, it was difficult to reach these villages. Now, with the earthquake, it takes an extraordinary effort to get there.”

The Taliban authorities said that the 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan at the end of August, killing at least 2,200 people.

The United Nations believes that half a million people may have been affected by the earthquake, including 250,000 children.

Ohara added that the entire villages have been destroyed, and road conditions have become more difficult due to the final tremors. She said that her team took more than 6 hours to reach Jalal Abad, the largest city near the most affected area of ​​the earthquake.

Humanitarian teams often have to lead long distances to reach villages, including watches that spend on foot, highlighting logistical barriers to help deliver.

In the mountains of Southeast Afghanistan, the entire villages were reduced to piles of stone and mud.

More than a week after hitting a devastating earthquake, the residents are sad for their families and discover how they can survive, after they lost everything.

“While we traveled towards the epicenter, we saw families walking in the opposite direction – the displaced, carrying little. Many were still wearing the same clothes from the earthquake night,” said Uhara. “Mothers and parents were carrying their children, some with new dressings covering their injuries.”

The representative of the United Nations has also warned that seasonal weather changes, including the possibility of heavy rains and snow in the coming months, may increase the complexity of aid efforts. “Time runs out,” she said. At the end of October, the winter season will start, and the snow will cut off these mountain valleys.

“If we do not behave now, these societies may not survive the winter.”

