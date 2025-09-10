



Oregon Tina Cutek states issued an executive order on Monday to ensure the construction of new government buildings in excess of 10,000 square feet to withstand the Cascaladia earthquake.

The number of buildings will be covered by their executive or how to finance the additional mandate. It also calls to upgrade all the current state buildings by 2060.

The so -called “Big One”, an earthquake with a size of 9.0 expected or larger, will destroy parts of the northwest of the Pacific and scientists expect to come at any time during the next fifty years.

The idea of ​​focusing on the state’s buildings is to obtain an area that can serve as a shelter for people and has an area that state employees can turn into areas of employment and emergency response.

Prisonla Fuentes, CEO of the Red Cross, said that even if the ruler does not seem to have an immediate effect, it guarantees people's continued thinking to respond to the emergency.

“It is really difficult when you don't see or feel the effect of this type of disasters regularly to believe that it may happen to you,” Fuentes told OPB.

It is historically difficult for government officials to prepare for future disasters, there are often difficult political dynamics and other emergency situations, such as forest fires, which seem to be more urgent and that hinder progress often.

In a press release, Cotik noted that the preparation for an earthquake is a “long game”.

For years, scientists have warned that the state's infrastructure – roads, hospitals and housing – will be crushed by a large earthquake.

There were also increasing concerns about the large number of schools, and many primary schools, in the state that is expected to collapse when the earthquake was hit. Portland Public Schools recently shared a report that defines weak schools in their area, and there are many, according to the reports of Oregon/Oregonles reports.

The state deputy, Dacia Grayber, who is a first respondent and also from the democratic legislator who represents parts of the southwest of Portland who did a work to try to prepare the state for “Big One”, told OPB in a previous interview, it is an arduous task.

She said: “One of the things that keeps me at night is … We are the only region after the industry in the world that did not live through our worst normal disaster.”

Although knowing that it is coming, it is difficult to feel optimistic about our willingness as a country.

“We have seen this train escalating for some time,” Grayber said, yet we only tend to respond when emergency situations begin to “influence us personally.”

This story comes to you from Northwest News Network, a cooperation between general media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

