



My page

On August 31, each of them was one of the most fragile countries in the world – Sudan and Afghanistan – they were shocked by both destroyed natural disasters, one by one.

Late evening on Sunday, an earthquake struck 6.0 Afghanistan, causing complete villages to collapse in the eastern region of the country. A few thousand miles away, a village in the South Darfur region was immersed from Sudan with a strong landslide.

The damage assessments are still ongoing, but these crises were killed and many were afflicted, and hundreds of families were displaced. Only to add to the destruction, these disasters come at a timely fragile time for both Sudan and Afghanistan, where countries faced armed conflict, political instability, climate disasters and health crises over the past few years.

Fortunately, with local employees on the ground in Sudan and long -term relations in Sudan and Afghanistan, global relief is in a unique position to respond to these urgent needs. With your support, we can make sure that families in Sudan and Afghanistan find safety and hope in these moments after disasters.

Here's what you need to know about both crises – and what you can do to respond.

What happened in Sudan?

Since July 2025, the rains have been overwhelmed by Sudan as part of the annual rainy season, which led to floods and wide destruction. On August 31, a huge landslide struck in the Maria Mountains, a mountainous area in the southern Darfur region in western Sudan, and an entire village is flooded. As a result, hundreds of homes were destroyed, leaving the displaced families with anywhere to go to it. With more rain on the horizon, the danger has not yet ended.

The map appears as it struck the ground collapse in Sudan. International relief staff and donkeys loaded with supplies transport a narrow mountain path

This disaster is not isolated – it provokes a country on the edge of the abyss. The civil war forced 10.5 million people from their homes. Wlapping on the horizon in North Darfur. The cholera spreading wounded more than 99,000 people and got more than 2,400 people. Floods and ground collapses are flooded from the rainy season in Sudan, fragile infrastructure, overwhelming health systems, accelerating the spread of the disease, deepening hunger and leading more displacement.

What happened in Afghanistan?

Late at night on August 31, a strong earthquake struck 6.0 East Afghanistan, shaking the entire provinces. Societies that already live on the edge in the dark, families were buried under the rubble and lives changed forever in a moment. I followed many strong final tremors in Nangarhar and Konar, double the destruction and loss. In less than a week, more than 2,200 dead were confirmed and 3600 were wounded. Thousands of others have lost their homes.

The map appears where a 6.0 -size earthquake was hit in Afghanistan. A group of people wandering in the rubble of the earthquake.

This crisis is already increasing the stability of societies in distress. It has left a bad infrastructure, the last floods and years of instability families who were seriously exposed. Now, many have lost not only their homes, but also their loved ones. Mothers are looking for children, and neighbors dig their hands through debris and survivors waiting for aid that is struggling to reach them due to the destruction of roads and bridges. The main access methods were banned by rocks and landslides, which cut off the arrival of the car into many communities affected by earthquakes. These areas can only be reached on foot, with travel times up to three hours from the nearest blockage point, which greatly delays urgent medical care and critical assistance.

How does global relief respond to disasters?

As a global organization with long -term partnerships with humanitarian relief workers all over the world, global relief is in a unique position to respond to both crises in Sudan and Afghanistan at the same time.

In Sudan, our presence on the ground allows us to act quickly to meet urgent needs. Since 2003, we have been working in Sudan to address some of the deep challenges in the country, and to respond to the urgent displacement crisis with critical programs in food aid, health and nutrition, mental health and psychological and social support, access to safe water, health promotion, and cholera prevention.

Now, in response to landslides, along with trusted partners, our team provides emergency aid in addition to determining the best way to prepare them for other affected societies.

Together, we worked – and continues to work – quickly to address these immediate priorities:

Distributing safe water and wastewater supplies to help prevent cholera and enhance hygiene in affected societies that provide basic non -food elements such as plastic panels, mats, chlorine devices and other emergency supplies, ensuring rapid support for families who lost everything

In Afghanistan, we work with reliable partners on Earth to meet the urgent needs of families that completely disrupt their lives from the earthquake. Our response to these partners includes providing the following support:

Food and clean water for families who lost everything emergency medical care for thousands of injured people with wounds and protection for those who lost their homes shock care and support for those who block a deep loss. How can you help families after the collapse of Sudan and the Afghan earthquake?

When disaster strikes, it is easy to feel tired of destruction. But we are not helpless. God calls us to switch to collapse with mercy and hope.

We are very grateful to stand by partners like you to present concrete

Support for societies in Sudan and Afghanistan faces an unimaginable loss. At a time of great need, your prayers, generosity, and mercy can be the difference, which brings hope in need of more than that.

Will we join us in useful work by supporting our financial response in Sudan and Afghanistan?

Samuel Hurd is working as a World Relift content specialist. His writings appeared in a variety of outlets, including Press Baptism, the mere Orthodoxy, the Center for Faith and Culture and other places. He lives in South Carolina with his wife and two children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldrelief.org/blog-earthquake-afghanistan-sudan-landslide-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos