



A strong earthquake struck 6.0 Southeast Afghanistan on August 31, causing widespread destruction in all provinces of Konar, Nanjar, and Lamgman.

More than 2000 people have died, and many were wounded and countless from the rubble under the rubble. Many families are homeless and in the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

The earthquake struck societies that are already facing severe hardship after decades of conflict. In this remote area, access to medical care and basic services are limited. In addition, East Afghanistan absorbed hundreds of thousands of returnees from Pakistan.

Catherina Ritz, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan, has confirmed the situation.

“What is required now is a quick response to evacuating the wounded and providing basic help to save life including medicine and healthcare in emergency, water and food.”

I also noticed that the operational challenges facing the region: “Our ICRC teams, based in Nanghaar, are closely with the Afghan Red Crescent … and with our Red Red Cross partners.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) leads local response efforts to fill volunteers quickly, carry out searches and rescue, and conduct needs evaluations in affected areas.

Besides the arches, the International Red Cross and Red Cross Communities Federation (IFRC) and the broader movement coordinate efforts to provide health care in emergency, safe water, shelter, and cash assistance to families who have lost everything.

Jagan Shabagin, IFRC Secretary -General, said the earthquake could not have come in a worse time.

“The catastrophe not only brings immediate suffering, but also deepens the fragile humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The coming days are very important to save lives and address direct humanitarian needs.”

The common response clarifies the strength of the movement network, and the impact of rapid and unified humanitarian action at disaster strikes.

Our ideas and solidarity with all those affected by this catastrophe, which adds to the continuous humanitarian challenges that the country has for many years.

Restore family links

Our family links service is available to people who have lost a connection to love after the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Contact: 0800 Red Cross (0800 733 27677) Email: [email protected]

More information

Visit the International Committee of the Red Cross for more information.

ICRC | International Committee of the Red Cross

The leading photo: The Afghan Red Crescent volunteers join the search for survivors after the strong earthquake that struck southeastern Afghanistan on August 31, 2025. (Photo: The Afghan Red Crescent Society / IFRC)

