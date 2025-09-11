UNICEF seeks to 22 million dollars to help Afghan children affected by the earthquake





Kabul, Afghanistan – The United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) appealed to $ 22 million to provide emergency relief to thousands of children and families affected by the earthquake last week in eastern Afghanistan.

The United Nations Agency said on Wednesday that its six -month plan aims to reach 400,000 people, including more than 212,000 children, in the most affected areas. Support will include health care, clean water, sanitation, nutrition, psychological and social services, and cash assistance.

“Geographical isolation, limited infrastructure, and conservative social standards deeply make this one of the most complex emergency responses we faced.” He added that the agency and its partners were on the ground from the first day, as it provided health care, safe water and vital supplies.

UNICEF called on the international community to act quickly to protect children before harsh winter, and urged donors to support both the immediate and long -term needs of families affected by the earthquake.

A 6.0 -sized earthquake hit Connar, Nangarhar, and Laghman on August 31, with Kunar suffers from heavier damage. According to the Taliban figures, the earthquake killed 2,205 people, was injured by nearly 4000, and more than 6,700 homes were destroyed.

The earthquake and the final shakes of multiple health centers, schools and infrastructure of water and sanitation also damaged, which exacerbates the humanitarian conditions in a country where more than half of the population depends on aid.

The appeal comes days after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs requested $ 139.6 million to support nearly half a million people affected by the disaster during the next four months.

