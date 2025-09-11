



Update the situation

On August 31, a powerful earthquake struck 6.0 Coz Konar province in Nangarhar Province, East Afghanistan. The tremor was followed by more than 17 thin tremors, including three above 5.0, which intensified destruction through mountainous terrain. According to the National Disaster Management Authority in Afghanistan, the earthquake resulted in 2,205 confirmed deaths and 3,640 injuries. Among the deaths, UNICEF stated that 731 children.

Earthquakes, which were shallow and thus particularly destroyed, caused widespread damage to the infrastructure and housing. As of September 6, at least 6,782 homes were reported either partial or completely, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The entire villages were flattened, and repeated final tremors led to the collapse of weak structures. The rocks and landslides prevented access to many areas, leaving many isolated societies and forcing families to stay in the open air. According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 783 families have been displaced into temporary locations in the ShaL and ZERE BABA areas in the Nurgal area, where conditions remain unsafe and services are limited.

The situation is still critical, as many families still explain and live in temporary shelters. The psychological effect of the earthquake is severe, as the survivors deal with sadness, shock and anxiety. Many children have been affected or separated from their families, psychological and social support is necessary to help them and other individuals affected by the emotional influence of the catastrophe. In addition to the damage to the health facilities and the psychological shock of the survivors, there is an urgent need to expand the scope of health services, mental health, psychological and social support (MHPSS), to address physical and emotional luxury.

Thousands of trauma requires immediate surgical care, and overcrowded displacement sites increase the risk of disease outbreaks. The World Health Organization has reported hundreds of respiratory infections, diarrhea and malaria in the province of Konar alone. The risk of disease outbreaks increases due to overcrowding, poor sanitation, and limited access to clean water. With the approaching winter, adequate shelter and heating pose additional threats to the health and safety of the affected population.

The earthquake also greatly affected the arrival of clean water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) through the affected provinces. According to assessments, 46 % of societies suffer from the water crisis, and 64 % depend on unsafe water sources. In Nangarhar and Kunar, more than 50 % of societies lack toilet, and up to 91 % are affected by open defecation. Cleanliness conditions are bad, with 25 % of societies lacking hands washing facilities and 19 % without soap. The damaged or destroyed water systems have left many societies that depend on polluted sources, which increases the risk of diseases transmitted by water. Immediate interventions are needed to restore water supply systems, provide safe drinking water, install sewage facilities and distribute cleaning groups, to prevent more health deterioration and restore support.

In short, the earthquake created an urgent need for health services, clean water, sanitation, psychological and social support. The humanitarian situation requires constant attention and support to address these immediate and long -term needs of affected societies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/afghanistan-eastern-region-earthquake-situation-report-3-september-10-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos