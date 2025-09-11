



Japanese earthquake resistance technology

Japan, a state often, has seen the law of construction standards over and over again, as it has set the world's leading earthquake standards aimed at preventing construction collapsing even during the main seismology that records 6 to 7 on the seismic density scale in Japan.

Depending on the lessons learned from the Great Hanchin earthquake in 1995, which led to about 6400 victims, Japan has developed a variety of technologies, from earthquake resistance to seismic and seismic isolation systems, to practice, with efforts to use these experiences and technologies now throughout Southeast Asia. According to a report issued by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Indonesia is ranked second in the world to repeat annual earthquakes, beating to Japan, which is ranked fourth. In the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, many towering buildings are built using Japanese earthquake resistance techniques that significantly reduce shaking during earthquakes. In 2021, The Trinity Tower, a 50 -storey office office and a commercial building developed by Mitsubishi Estate Co.

Group and Shimizu Corporation were opened in the central business area of ​​Jakarta, known as “The Golden Triangle”. After that, the Jakarta Mori Office building for the Jakarta Mori, a project for the Mori Building Co. And Shimizu Corporation, on Sudirman Street Street, a main street, in 2022.

These buildings use seismic structures with reinforced concrete walls (thick walls in the central part of the building) and columns surrounding solid armed concrete, which are rare in Jakarta. These towering buildings that were developed by Japanese have become new landmarks, raising hopes for further adoption of Japanese technologies locally.

The Philippines, which are located on the borders of huge tectonic plates covering the ground, are also at risk of earthquakes and suffering from repeated damage to the hurricane. In the new central business area in the Manila Metropolitan region (CBD), BGC, a tall commercial and residential complex called housing seasons has already been partially completed.

The complex is provided, in light of the development of ISETAN Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. And Nomura Real Estate Development, in seismic camps that absorb and reduce vibrations, reducing shaking due to earthquakes and strong winds. Meanwhile, the historic Chinabank building, which is more than 100 years old and is located in the Binondo region of Manila-to the oldest China in the world-also adopted seismic residue from Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Work towards a zero earthquake losses

Over the past century, the cause of about 80 percent of earthquake deaths around the world was the collapse of buildings, many of which were built from stacked stone, bricks or concrete blocks. Noting, a new Japanese start -up company has developed a widespread anticipation in Southeast Asia. Starting the concerned concern is ASETER CO. It was founded in 2019 at the University of Tokyo.

The mission: the death of a zero earthquake. ” This is how the co -founder, ASTER and CEO MASAOMI Suzuki.

By applying the engineering knowledge of the space he gained during his studies in the United States, he succeeded in mixing the resin and fiber-which was believed to be impossible previously-to create a soft but very solid coating. When applied to the walls of weak buildings and left to dry for about two weeks, the paint greatly improves the resistance of the earthquake. The paint is inexpensive, can be produced locally, and does not require any special skills to present it.

This innovation received a confession, by defeating the an earthquake -resistant paint for the Grand Prix in the startup business competition hosted by the news publisher Nikkei Inc. In 2022, the Ministry of Land and Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Award in Japan for International Building in 2024.

The project is currently taking place, in cooperation with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to apply paint in public schools in the Philippines, on 1/15 of the cost of reconstruction, according to ASTER estimates. ASTER is aimed at “safer delivery” to children through a completely new concept of “polish -seismic resistance”. The company is also group financing to provide paint for primary schools in Indonesia.

It has become clear that a large part of earthquake damage is caused by preventive disasters and that human-in particular, the failure of buildings with insufficient resistance to the earthquake. Throughout Southeast Asia, there is an increasing demand for initiatives that depend on the experience of the Japan earthquake and advanced technologies to help eliminate losses.

Written by Akio Yita

Journalist. He graduated from the Faculty of Messages at the University of Qi.

After completing his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, he worked as a reporter for Sankei Shimbun in Beijing and the head of the Taipei office. A author or co -author of many books.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationthailand.com/blogs/news/general/40055257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos