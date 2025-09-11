



Overview of the situation

On August 31, 2025, a powerful earthquake struck four provinces in eastern Afghanistan, causing widespread destruction and loss of life, especially in the provinces of Konar, Nanjar and Laagman. Reports of multi -sectarian needs evaluations (MSRAF) indicate from September 9 to 2,164 deaths, 3428 injuries and 7154 homes destroyed. According to the initial MSRAF assessments, the most influential areas include Nurgal, Chawkay (Kunar), Dara-E-Nur (Nangarhar) and parts of Laghman. Of the 7,154 damaged shelters, 83 % are completely destroyed with 16 % severely damaged. A large number of families currently affected in temporary shelters reside in open spaces, while others have resorted to relatives in nearby villages. Access still represents a challenge due to mountainous terrain, prohibited roads, landslides, and limited communications, with some of the most affected areas that can only be reached after several hours on foot. According to the evaluation of the climate in Afghanistan (ACVA), the provinces that are affected by 12 across Konar, Nangarhar, and Laghman are a home of an estimated 3.76 million people, including 301,278 people of internally displaced people (IDPS), 112,980 returns from IDP and 376,598 revenue.

Initial assessments indicate public health. The disaster led to a wide shock of infectious diseases, including diarrhea and respiratory infections. The weak population, such as pregnant women and infants, faces high risks due to the disruption of health services, with the damage of two health facilities. More than 3000 additional diseases have been reported as of September 4, 2025, indicating a wider health deterioration. The situation exacerbates more by increasing the risk of developing distress or severe mental health as a result of negative events related to earthquakes, displacement and loss.

The rapidly multi -segmental needs assessments of September 1 and 4 indicate significant damage to the infrastructure in the affected areas. Among the eight health services providing points in the affected areas, two facilities are exposed to structural damage, while the remaining six are working, but they were understood cash in the basic drugs and supplies. The earthquake or damaged is also destroyed four schools, four examination dams, 15 water supply networks, and 10 water points.

Disaster has the ongoing crises of Afghanistan, with more than 1.7 million modern returns from Iran and Pakistan and widespread economic hardships. This will be exacerbated due to the severe winter conditions, where the temperature is less than 0 ° C with the societies in the mountainous areas that suffer from the utmost cooler. With the approaching winter, thousands of families are now left without safe shelter, which increases the risk of other human consequences.

IOM teams are already on the ground that provide emergency assistance to the population affected by the earthquake; However, the recent discounts in humanitarian aid have a great ability to restrict. Nowadays, IOM can support up to 12,000 families with the help of emergency situations, including cash worldwide, noting that there are simultaneous responses to floods in many provinces. Although only initial data is currently available, additional assessments are ongoing, and the scale of destruction and humanitarian needs is expected to be much higher.

The International Migration Organization requires $ 16,800,000 to treat urgent shelter, washing, health health, psychological and social support (MHPSS), and the needs of protecting infected societies; To ensure access to community and public infrastructure to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid; And the start of the participation of society and participatory planning to enable sustainable recovery and societal flexibility. The appeal will follow a response plan for training with IOM, the integration of the “solutions from the beginning”, with the proposed interventions to include societal planning for recovery, the initiatives led by society, the restoration and rehabilitation of public infrastructure and general infrastructure, and interventions of disaster risk reduction, including building risk -based risks to society. This appeal is in line with the UN appeal of the Plan of Responding to the East Afghanistan earthquake on September 09, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/iom-flash-appeal-afghanistan-earthquake-response-31-august-2025-31-august-2026 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

