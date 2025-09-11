Ploston predicted the next explosion – not like Hawaii after the discovery of 86,000 earthquakes





The Yellowstone Super volcano represents a threat to humans, and if the next explosion is not predicted, this may cause the end of the world as we know. The volcano is active, but it is not itself as it was before – like more than 630,000 years when the last time exploded. Yellowston sits in one of the most famous and protected lands in the United States, and it will continue to be studied because the next explosion can happen at any moment due to intense volcanic activity below the garden – including thousands of earthquakes.

The real strength of Yellowstone: It is not just a beautiful national garden

Yellowston is one of the most active volcanic bodies on this planet. The activities of the Hawaiian volcano, which are never famous for its lack of extinction and the lava spit on the lava constantly – such as Killuea, which has been showing activity every week since January 2024. This repeated activity indicates that underground forces intensify – and revolution revolutions do not show any signs of stopping.

In a world where atomic bombs and the new international conflict among the most powerful countries is what the population fears, something can end life in the same way, but there is hunting: it cannot be avoided. On the other hand, there are counter -measures to reduce the effect of the eruption in the surrounding areas. Now, since the volcano is active and signs of magma's activity, scientists have a new history of its next revolution.

Thousands of earthquakes went without anyone noticing it: the researchers found a new earthquake

Millions of people walk through Yellowstone every year without realizing what lies under it. Hide under the western central area in the garden is 34 x 45 miles, the magma room, according to Skisho. Another layer in Science Advances adds another layer to this story: researchers have found more than 86,000 small earthquakes tucked inside huge CALDERA cracks.

The report indicates that the volcano is one of the most active seismic areas on the ground. The giant hole, which the explosions for nearly two million years, still carry the ability to detonate ash and debris for hundreds of miles if it erupted again. To track these movements, scientists have managed nearly 15 years of seismic data through machine learning models. They discovered 86276 earthquakes between 2008 and 2022, most of whom were collected in what experts call “earthquakes” – small earthquakes interconnected on the inner planet.

Impact on other studies: Standards can be applied to other positions

Under Bing Li from the Western University, with the support of Colombian researchers and the United States, the team found that many of these secrets were probably not operated through the usual tectonic transformations, but by underground fluids that impose their way across the rift lines.

Bing Lee, who is looking for earthquakes driven by fluids, noted that Yellowston's activity is not only valuable for the garden itself. Data collected here can reveal patterns that apply to other volcanoes around the world. These ideas make it possible to create stronger safety measures, urgently near population warning, and direct ground thermal energy towards a safer floor.

August 2025 Report: Visitors did not feel earthquake

In August 2025, Yellowston, the University of Utah, recorded 94 earthquakes in the region. The Earth continues in its slow direction, and the steam heater appeared only a simple activity without a large water bureau. In general, the volcano sits at the level of its usual background. But under the garden, the Earth tells a story that extends to hundreds of thousands of years. If the volcano gave us a hint of what it launched 70,000 years ago, it may threaten life throughout the planet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecoportal.net/en/yellowstones-next-eruption-earthquakes/12716/

