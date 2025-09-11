



High

Humanitarian partners continue to respond to the devastating earthquakes that struck the provinces of Nangarhar and Al -Kunar, east of Afghanistan between 31 and 4 September. Reports of joint humanitarian assessments that have been completed so far in 71 out of 411 villages are more affected in five areas (Shaba Dara, Chaokai, Dara Beach, Nurgal and Watpur) in Konar Province, and two areas (two families) (46). It was affected, with the destruction of 5,950 homes and 1195 damaged. The number of people who were killed and wounded, 2,164 people confirmed the killing of (516 women, 476 men, 509 girls and 663 boys), and 3428 other women (1875 females and 1,553 males). The numbers are expected to continue to rise with the continued assessments in four villages. As of September 8, an estimated 2620 families affected by the earthquake arrived in three unofficial settlements that were formed in Patan (1000) and Zireri Baba (720) in the Nurgal Province and the Khas Konar region (900). Additional camps are formed in the villages of ARIT and Wadiro Kali (Ghaziabab) in Nurgal, Andarlachak, Dewegal Villages in Chawkay and Sotan Village in Dar-E-NOOR District. Human partners coordinate with real authorities to support the provision of goods and services for life in settlements. The response is continuing with the food aid provided at least 60,827 people as well as supporting the specialized nutrition of groups at risk, including children with malnutrition, pregnant women and patients. Nearly 30,000 people have been reached with safe drinking water by transporting water trucks and providing bottled water. A total of 1666 emergency shelter materials were distributed along with 1,486 tools set for reform in emergency situations, standard NFI groups, winter clothing tools and blanket stereotypes, along with 2,460 different forms of hygiene groups, 3,780 pieces, and 460,000 from the accessible field. About 9,561 individuals received social psychological support, awareness activities and referral services for gender -based violence. Seven integrated educational spaces are created for children and 11 friendly spaces for a child across the affected areas. On September 9, the United Nations launched an emergency response plan of $ 139.6 million to help 457,000 people during the end of the year after recent earthquakes with life -saving assistance, including health care, emergency shelter and food, before the winter season.

Human needs and response to them

As of September 10, joint evaluation teams reached 71 villages out of 411 villages in the most affected areas in five areas in Konar Province (young Dara, Chaokai, Dara Beach, Nurgal, Watabur), two provinces in Nangarhar Province (Dara Nour and Jos Konnar) and one area in Lajan Provins). A dimension of affected sites, difficult terrain, and the absence of linking roads between different affected areas and continuous roads causes several hours to travel in one direction to individual areas with some sites that require additional walking trips and stay overnight in difficult circumstances.

Of the 7,147 families that have been evaluated so far, 6,429 families (90 percent) currently protect in an open space, exposed to elements and colds, and 7,119 families (nearly 100 percent) have lost home appliances, including lights, clothes and tools. Another report of 6,747 families (95 percent) has lost their food stock.

In addition to a large -scale loss of livestock, fodder and livestock were destroyed in almost all societies (97 percent), as well as damage to 1,233 of agricultural lands and 1741 garden trees.

Due to the damage to water and sewage infrastructure, 64 society currently exert open defecation, and 53 society has no hand washing station. Given that cholera is already in the region, the high number of cases that have already been observed before mid -July and with a severe decrease in basic hygiene and non -food sanitation (NFIS) registered in affected areas, human partners are interested in widespread thinking in cholera and other diseases transmitted by water.

Humanitarian partners continue to coordinate with the relevant ministries of lines and the regional directorate of realistic authorities, including the National Disaster Management Authority in Afghanistan and others. On September 7, she announced that she had concluded search and rescue efforts and that she would move to reconstruction and recovery activities.

