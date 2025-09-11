



For a two -storey house built in 2000 at a cost of a reconstruction of 1 million Malaysian Rangeette and home contents worth 200,000 Malaysian Rangeette, the homeowners insurance will cost about 4000 Malaysian Rangeette, while the fire insurance policy alone will cost about 1.500 Malaysian Rangeette, according to Simon NG from the company. Risk Consulting, a risk management company.

He said that the buildings of classes such as residential units and apartments will have insurance that covers fires and earthquakes, but this coverage is not mandatory for the homes that fell.

NG added that many home owners who paid their bank loans will not even buy the basic fire insurance.

He said: “It is not only about insurance (for) earthquakes or natural disasters, but home insurance in general. I believed that many real estate owners may not have any form of home insurance that covers them.”

He said: “In Malaysia, home insurance contains two parts: the property itself and the contents of the house. If the owner bought the insurance (the owner of the house or the owner of the house), the insurance covers property and home content. Coverage will also cover natural disasters such as earthquakes.”

Resident in Segamat Chew Leh Tong, 52, has fire insurance due to mortgage. However, he admits that policy is unlikely to cover the damage caused by the last earthquake – many cracks that appeared in his 10 -year home.

Chew, who works for a events company, said he will consider purchasing the earthquake insurance.

“I can only get tired and leave from here, so I will be needed,” he said.

Chew woke up from the severe shake of his front networks on August 24, and Chew said he neither he nor his neighbors expect an earthquake.

“Now everyone is worried about what is the next,” he said.

The Director General of the Ministry of Meteorology in Malaysia, Mohamed Hisham Mohamed Anab, warned that subsequent tremors along the old rift line – the center in the August 24 earthquake and its weapon may happen until all the energy is fired along the entire rift line.

The star was quoted on September 7: “While Segamat is completely distance from the movement, it is believed that the error connection continues underground and works as a weak area in the Earth's crust.”

The street rift area is one of the main rift belts on the peninsula, along with others such as Bukit Tinggi, Kuala Lumpur, Lebir, Bok Bak, Bentong and LePar.

