



The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its own Global cholera statistics for 2024.showing the increase in the number of people who became ill and died of illness. Logged cases of cholera increased by 5% and death by 50% in 2024. Compared to 2023, with more than 6,000 people die of illness that can be prevented and treated. Although these numbers are alarming themselves, they underestimate the true burden of cholera. Conflict, climate change, displacement of population and long -term disadvantages in water, sanitary and hygienic infrastructure continue to promote cholera, diseases caused by bacteria, Vibrio cholera, which spreads quickly with water contaminated faeces. Sixty countries reported cases of 2024, which is an increase compared to 45 2023. The burden of the disease remained concentrated in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, which collectively made up 98% of all reported cases. The extent of the cholera epidemic continued to expand in 2024, and 12 countries each reported more than 10,000 cases, seven of which experienced large epidemics for the first time a year. Repeating cholera in the chambers after more than 15 years without reported outbreaks, emphasizes the permanent threat of global transmission. The case ratio of the Case for Africa increased from 1.4% to 2023. At 1.9% in 2024, discovering critical defects in providing life rescue and signaling the fragility of many health systems, along with challenges in the basic health services. One quarter of death occurred in the community, outside the healthcare institutions, emphasizing serious disadvantages in approaching treatment and the need to strengthen work with communities. To combat cholera, government, donors and communities must ensure that people have access to safe objects and hygienic objects, have accurate information on how to protect themselves with a quick approach to treatment and vaccination when there are epidemics. Powerful supervision and diagnostics will help guide these answers. Further investment in the production of vaccines is also required. The new, innovative oral cholera vaccine (OCV), Euvichol-S®, was prevailing in early 2024 and entered a global stock. Its addition Helped to maintain Average Stockpile Levels Above the Emergency Threshold of 5 Million Doses for The First 6 Months of 2025. Howuver, Due to the Continued High Demand for OCV, The Temporary Change from a Two-Dose-Dose Effect Throughout 2024 and INTO 2025. Requests for 61 Million OCV reach were to the global Stockpile in 2024, and a record 40 million were approach for Emergency Use in reactive, Single-Dose campaign in 16 countries. However, supply limitations continued to surpass demand in 2024 and by 2025. Preliminary data show that the global cholera crisis continues until 2025, and 31 countries have reported epidemics since the beginning of the year. Who assesses the global risk of cholera as very high and urgently responds to the reduction of death and contain epidemics in countries around the world. Which continues to support countries with strong public health control, management of cases and prevention measures; providing essential medical supplies; field implementation coordination with partners; and support for communication with risk and community engagement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/12-09-2025-cholera-kills-more-people-for-second-consecutive-year-while-prevention-and-treatment-available The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

