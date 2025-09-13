



Written by Braghian Dahl

My family moved to Likfio after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal. At that time, we were looking for safety, stability and new opportunities. We did not choose the Fort Worth region because of its size or reputation. Instead, we have come because it presented a school system and a society where we can rebuild our lives and move forward.

Most of my life is centered here at LD Bell High School. I am a student in the international baccalaureate program, a member of the band and a leader in many organizations. The school gave me the opportunities that I could not have to get otherwise.

Advanced chapters lead me to think a lot. Teachers encourage me above. I have the ability to lead one of the largest high school teams in the state.

These opportunities are not available equally for all students everywhere, and living here made me realize how to reach strong schools to form the student's path completely.

What emerges is how society supports growth. Teachers push me to think more deeply, and friends challenge me to improve in both academics and music.

At the same time, the near Nepalese temple kept me linked to my culture. It is also where I study the younger students whose families are still, like me, learn how to move in education in this country. This work has shown me how gaps in language, resources and opportunities affect people directly, even when they live in the same city or attend the same schools.

Living here is not without problems. Summer is burning, traffic can be stressful, and sometimes the city feels very widespread. But even with these difficulties, I see how access I have here more than I did in the past. This contrast made me carefully think about inequality in education and opportunities, and the extent that depends on where the person happens.

Over time, Fort Worth has become the place where leadership, service and independence gained. This is the place where I learned the balance of schools, family and society, and where I started seeing myself as a person who could not only seize opportunities, but also create it to others.

This city has formed the way I think and the way I contribute. Each of the space has given me growth and perspective to admit that growth is not possible equally to all. For this reason, and for the opportunity to rebuild and prosper here, I will always be grateful for this place.

The Bragian Dahl family moved to the Likvio neighborhood in Fort Worth near Hurst after the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Likafio

Total Population: 6,895feemale: 55 % | Male: 45 %

Age0-9: 14 % 10-19: 12 % 20-29: 18 % 30-39: 11 % 40-49: 16 % 50-59: 15 % 60-69: 10 % 70-79: 2 %

Education degree: 6 % High School: 17 % College: 36 % Bachelor's degree: 29 % Postgraduate Studies: 12 %

Racewhite: 45 % | Black: 29 % Of Spanish origin: 11 % Asian: 10 % Two or more: 4 %

Click on the link to view the classification of the Texas Agency for Schools:

