Anderlashak (Konar), Afghanistan-lived Habib Ur Al-Rahman a simple life as a farmer in the village of Loya Panda, a few hours from the camp where he resorted to Dua Golly Valley in Shukai County in East Afghanistan.

The 6 -sized earthquake, which struck the area on the night of August 31, was unlike any of it before.

“In the past, when there was an earthquake, we had time to save ourselves. This time, the shaking was so strong and so suddenly that people had not even had time to wake up. Those who woke up either were wounded or stuck under the rubble.

The picturesque valley, which is located about 30 km (12 miles) from the capital of Konar, Asadabad, is spread with the camps that inhabits the displaced and the ghost villages that destroy homes very badly. The authorities say about 2,200 people were killed and more than 5,000 homes destroyed by the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, most of them in Konar.

The United Nations says that half a million people were affected. Local authorities say they have distributed more than 780 khima along the entire Dua Gul Valley so far.

The village adjacent to the camp, where Rahman found safety as home to about 200 families. Many houses are still in place, but the authorities called on people to move to the camps for their safety as the final tremors continued to mock the valley after more than 10 days of hitting the earthquake, and may cause more damage.

Farm animals roam the narrow alleys of Andallashak, as villagers walk from the camp only to give them water and feed them. For most people in the valley, small plots of land and animals are their only wealth.

Rahman said: “We are all just simple farmers in this valley, with a little earth and some animals. But we have passed a good life and all we need. Now we have lost everything.”

