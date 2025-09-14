“Do not threaten Tsunami” in British Columbia after the earthquake shake Russia on Friday night





Emergency information alerted the population the population there was no tsunami threat at the forefront after the M7.4 earthquake that shook the eastern coast of Russia on Friday night.

At 7:37 pm on Friday, the American Tsunami Warning (NWS) in the United States was reported that the M7.4 earthquake had hit Kamchatka Russia.

“The earthquake last night (M7.4) was probably a thin fragility of the M8.8 earthquake in the same area in late July,” John Cassidy, an earthquake with a Canada earthquake, told Chek.

After the earthquake report, a tsunami threat was released by NWS for the non -American Pacific region.

The first tsunami threat is among the four stages of monitoring Tsunami, followed by an hour, consultant, and finally a warning.

The first four reports from NWS came at 7:44 pm: “Based on the primary earthquake standards … dangerous tsunami are possible for the coasts on 1000 km from the earthquake center,” NWS stated.

It will continue to make four updates, some within minutes of the last.

In the second tsunami threat, which was released at 7:52 pm, NWS has already reduced the area from hitting the coasts 1000 km to an area 300 km away.

BC emergency information monitors and depends on the NWS Tsunami Warning Center to inform its consultations BC.

After 8 pm on Friday, online emergency information was published, “M7.5 earthquake occurred 75 miles (120 km) east Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka, Russia. There is no tsunami threat to #BC. More information: tsunami.gov.”

M7.5 earthquake 75 miles (120 km) east Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka, Russia. There is no tsunami threat to #BC. More information: https: //t.co/brlwgdeown https://t.co/ui5bnvbju0

Emergency Information BC (@mergenceinfobc) September 13, 2025

At 8:50 pm, the fourth and last report stated, “Based on all available data … a tsunami threatening this earthquake has now passed.”

In July, this earthquake led to a warning from the BC which was later lifted.

Reading: BC Tsunami Consulting raised after 8.8 meters an earthquake off the coast of Russia

Cassidy suggests that the Rumble M7.4 Friday night did not affect the BC coast due to a different size compared to the July M8.8 earthquake.

“The M7.4 earthquake (although it is large) is very small compared to the M8.8 earthquakes – it would have caused an earthquake last night shaking the ground less than 25 times from M8.8, and released less than 1 % of the M8.8 earthquake in July,” says Cassidy.

“Since it was much smaller, the movements along the mistake were also much less, much less, and very small to generate a tsunami at the Pacific level (and therefore,” there is no tsunami threat “).

Read: Here are some facts about the huge Russian earthquake and tsunami that he sent to BC

