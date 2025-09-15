



Attachments

The most prominent major landmarks

On August 31, a 6.0+ earthquake struck East Afghanistan, destroyed villages in Nanjar and Konar. More than 500,000 people, including 263,000 children; Thousands of families are still fair and afraid to return home. As of September 14, more than 2,164 people died, 3,428 were wounded, and more than 6000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Children represent nearly half of the deaths, with 987 deaths and hundreds of an orphan orphan orphan. UNICEF has installed a highly sectoral response within 72 hours, and since then its scope has been expanded: restoring health services, deploying mobile health and nutrition teams, expanding washing facilities, creating friendly spaces for children and temporary educational centers, and providing cash assistance in camps and remote areas. With the approaching winter, urgent support is needed. UNICEF requires 21.6 million US dollars for its six -month plan; With only $ 5.2 million, the financing gap worth $ 16.3 million risks leaving children without helping to save life.

Overview of the situation

When the earthquake struck on August 31 at 23:47 local time, the families in Nangarhar and Konar were settling at night. Within seconds, the houses – which were built from clay and unacceptable building collapsed, collapsed, they were unable to withstand the tremors. The entire villages were flattened. Mountains that provide protection usually have risky, as landslides prevented the besieged roads and societies.

In the days after this, she kept more than 17 high -ranking families on the edge. Weak houses have already partially or totally collapsed, and parents kept their children outdoors, very afraid of returning inside. Some survivors describe the nights he spent under the open sky, rain and cold, and listen to the next tremor.

By September 14, at least 2,164 people were killed, including 1172 children. More than 6,700 homes were destroyed and 1,200 homes were damaged, leaving thousands of displaced people and relied on humanitarian aid.

The arrival was a continuous conflict. Defacto authorities have deployed helicopters to evacuate the injured to hospitals in Jalal Abad and Asad. Heavy machines have been sent to clear ways, but valleys like Dewagal and Mazar Dara are still accessed only on foot. Relief teams continue to move in sharp terrain and collapsed methods to bring even the basic supplies of the family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/unicef-afghanistan-flash-update-earthquake-eastern-region-second-week-14-september-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos