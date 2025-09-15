The residents of Hampton Rhodes are confused from the evening boom on the mysterious Sunday





The ambiguity boom shook homes and residents escaped all over the area, but there is yet a word yet about what could have been caused.

Virginia Beach, Virginia – residents all over the region, especially in Virginia Beach, feel confused after hearing a loud boom and felt on Sunday evening, September 14.

Some people said at about 5:30 pm. People said differently that she felt like an earthquake or a tree hitting their house. Some people said that their windows were shook and that pets were afraid.

13 Newss now arrived at military officials as well as Virginia Beach officials in obtaining answers.

A Naval Air Station Oceana spokesman could not confirm the noise source, but he sent this statement:

“The sea air station in Ushana is aware of the reports of the community related to the loud noise in the Hampton Rhodes region.

Although we cannot confirm the noise source, we can make sure that all the exercises that are conducted must follow the Federal Aviation Administration regulations (FAA) that prevent military aircraft from exceeding the speed of sound on the ground.

Some weather conditions, such as heavy cloud cover or temperature coups, can carry sounds of marine activity further, which sometimes allows them to hear or feel it on the beach. “

Military officials have previously confirmed that a sound boom heard through Hampton's roads in 2019 was created by a plane more than 30 miles from the coast, as the sound travels beyond the usual due to weather conditions.

Virginia Beach officials said this evening that they had a report on an explosion in the La Mirage court, but they cleared the scene after nothing was found.

“We do not know what it was that there was no invitation to serve from the site of anyone,” a general information employee said of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The American geological survey did not reach any earthquakes on the east coast on Sunday, starting at 7:15 pm

The above video is from 2019 and 13news now includes meteorological specialist Ivan Stewart explains how weather conditions can affect a sound mutation.

