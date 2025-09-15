



PCMA says the earthquake off the Oregon coast is no reason to warn

Posted 8:10 pm Sunday, 14 September, 2025

Written by Brandon Klein – Shinok Observer

A group of earthquakes off the southern coast of Oregon this month should not be a cause of concern, the emergency management agency in Pacific County said last week.

PCMA released the statement after noticing what he said was a “great amount of anxiety” on the possible effects of these earthquakes and whether it could be an introduction to a larger earthquake and the generation of tsunami.

“These earthquakes occur in an area where several errors converge, and the seismic activity is natural and common,” Pima said in a statement on September 10. “This was the increasing anxiety, at least partially, driven by a number of social media that provides this natural position as more clear.”

A 5.8 -sized earthquake struck about 100 miles off the coast of Oregon at 9:08 pm on Monday, September 8, at a depth of about nine miles. The earthquake has created the shocks for several hours – the largest in size 4.9.

A statement issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center at 9:11 pm on Monday said that it was not expected that it was expected as a result of the earthquake.

The coast of Oregon bears dozens of earthquakes every year, and most of it occurs in the Blanco Fracture area, an active error of about 200 miles northwest off the coast of Washington and Oregon along the Juan de Voca plate. It is one of the most active mistakes in the world, and it can generate swarms of earthquakes over a short period of time – most of which no one notice because of its small size.

“Our boycott is located, our coastline, in an area where we will undoubtedly be affected by a catastrophic an earthquake,” PCMA recognized. “We are in a window where it can happen today, tomorrow, a year after 50 years from now, or at another time unknown in the future.

“However, the risks today are not greater than the risks we faced yesterday, or on any other day.”

The agency confirmed that the preparation is the key to survival if such a disaster supplicates, and urged the residents to take the time to learn about the evacuation methods of walking and walking to your area, in addition to the presence of a “gobar”, water, medicines and other necessary personal things.

Evacuation maps can be found for all coastal Pacific Province in PCMA.INFO/PLANS.

“The preparation is the key to stay,” PCMA said. “The panic on routine events will not be good when the real event comes.”

