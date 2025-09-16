New South Wales shook three earthquakes in nine hours





Three separate earthquakes were revealed in New South Wales on Monday evening until Tuesday morning, with reports of shaking from the coast to the far west in the state.

According to Geoscience Australia, the trio of earthquakes occurred between 11 pm on Monday and 8 am on Tuesday.

Earthquake 1

The first tremor of this sequence was an earthquake of 3.8 size that occurred shortly after 11 pm to the west of the Macquari swamps, about 50 km southwest of Karenda. Although it occurred in a full -time part of the country, the shaking of the earthquake felt at at least three separate locations to the west of the earthquake center.

Earthquake 2

Monday night, an earthquake was followed by a shallow earthquake, which amounted to 3.7 near near Moscowerbrok in the Hunter Valley after 2:20 am on Tuesday. The center of this earthquake was at the site of Jabal Arthur, an area that has seen a wave of earthquakes in recent years, including 4.7 and 4.4 earthquakes in two consecutive days in August 2024.

While mining operations can stimulate weak and shallow earthquakes, less than 2, research has shown that even large open hole mines are unable to operate moderate or strong earthquakes.

Earthquake 3

A third earthquake occurred near Blackla before 7:50 am on Tuesday. This 3.1 -size tremor occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers and felt from Nelson Bay to Forster and Interior to Maitland, where armies science collected about 100 reports in the hunter areas and below the lower northern coast.

Photo: I felt a network for an earthquake in Bohadilala on Tuesday morning. Source: Geoscience Australia.

How common is earthquakes in Australia?

Australia is in a relatively stable area of ​​the planet for the activity of the earthquake. Earthquakes are more common and stronger along the boundaries of the tectonic plate of the Earth, which are the areas where large pieces of the Earth's crust meet each other.

Australia is classified as a “stable continental area”, which means that it is located away from any major plate borders. Although this does not make Australia immune to tremors, it means that most earthquakes in Australia are shallow, but it can still be strong.

On average, Australia faces about 100 earthquakes of 3 or more every year, while earthquakes that exceed 5 times only two years. The strongest earthquakes that exceed the size of 6 occurs only once every contract in Australia.

One aspect of earthquakes that often misunderstands is how strong it becomes when it moves up through the scale. Each complete unit represents an escalation of 30 times the amount of energy issued by the earthquake. This means that a 6 -size earthquake is 27,000 times more than a 3 -size earthquake (30 x 30 x 30).

You can track the latest earthquake activity in Australia on Geoscience Australia.

