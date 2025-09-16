Strong earthquake strikes near Alaska today





The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the 5.2 -size earthquake has hit the Alaska Islands coast.

There was no immediate warning from the tsunami after the earthquake at about one in the morning local time in Nicholski, Alaska, on Tuesday, September 16.

Usgs said the earthquake was a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It hit 122 km (75.8 miles) southwest of Nicholsky.

A similar earthquake occurred in the same area on September 6, but it was a greater depth and the nearest 30 miles of the coastal line. Likewise, it did not lead to a tsunami warning.

According to the Alaska earthquake center, the geo -migatestte is the main cause of the strongest earthquake in the region.

Aleutian Megathrust is a major mistake for the region, and it is an area where the Tikkunin panels meet.

Along this error is the place where the Pacific Panel is forced under the North American plate, causing a large seismic activity.

Earthquakes in the North Pacific region

There is an increasing seismic activity in the North Pacific at the present time after a huge earthquake of 8.8 degrees along the Russian East Camshatka Peninsula, which is part of the same tectonic area as the air chain, on July 29.

The Alaska earthquake center said in an article that the earthquake of the Kamashka Peninsula is likely to be the main shock of the sequence of heavy earthquakes and tremors that started on July 20.

“The shiny tremors will continue for years,” the article said.

On Monday, September 15, USGs recorded three separate earthquakes in the Russian Far East in a short sequence. The fourth was later registered.

They hit the Russian Peninsula of Kamchatka, shaking the same external area inside a two -hour window.

The 5.2 earthquake site, which was hit off the coast of the Alaska Islands on September 16, 2025.

The first and strongest earthquake, with a size of 5.2 degrees, at 12:06 am the global coordinator (UTC) is 63 miles east of Petropavlovsk-kamchatsy at a depth of 21.8 miles, according to USGs.

About an hour later, a 4.6 earthquake followed about 57 miles east north of the same city, recording a depth of 35.3 miles.

The third earthquake, 5.1, was hit at 1:39 am International time, only 57 miles east Petropavlovsk-kamchatsky, 37 miles deep.

A fourth earthquake, 6.0, hit in the same area later in the day, according to USGs. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.2 miles and was center in the northern Pacific.

On Saturday, September 13, USGs recorded a strong earthquake of 7.4 -magnitude off the coast of the Russian Kamchatka region.

The earthquake center was 69.3 miles east of the city of Petrovavlovsk Kamshasky, 24 miles.

Correct and update 9/16/25, 6:11 AM Et: This article was updated with more information and removed a signal to an earthquake in June, which led to a tsunami warning. It happened in early September and did not lead to a tsunami warning.

