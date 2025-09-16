



Geologists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) estimated the full energy budget for the earthquake for the first time.

In particular, the team looked at the amount of energy that is launched in heat, shaking and breaking.

The distribution of an earthquake was set by creating “laboratory earthquakes”-mini-seismic events controlled by the laboratory.

It turns out that familiar earthquakes are only a small (10 %) part of the total energy emitted.

Electronic photographic examination is highlighted by an area of ​​rocks that have declined during an earthquake resulting from the laboratory.

While a small part of the earthquake energy (less than 1 %) breaks rocks, up to 80 % of it turns into heat.

Surprisingly, this fast heating causes a high temperature to shorten the “dissolve” of the surrounding rocks in the epicenter.

“In some cases, we saw that it was close to the error, the sample moved from room temperature to 1,200 degrees Celsius on a microscopic issue, and then immediately calm down once the movement stopped,” Daniel Ortega, author of the study, said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Simple planning shows a sample of rocks that are under the experience of the laboratory earthquake. Massachusetts Institute of Hidden Technology earthquake

Earthquakes talk about the sudden release of the energy that is built in rocks over millions of years due to the slow grinding of tectonic panels.

When this stress exceeds the strength of the rock, it slides along an error, generating seismic waves.

Ground shake is usually measured using earthquake standards. However, it was impossible to measure the other two main forms of the earthquake-heat and underground cracking-actual time.

For this reason, the geology of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has turned into creating small versions controlled by real earthquakes in a laboratory environment.

“We can never reproduce the complexity of the Earth, so we have to isolate the physics of what is happening in these laboratory earthquakes,” said Matj B, Associate Professor of Geophysics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The study included simulating a seismic earthquake of rocks along the rift area using small laboratory earthquakes.

The team used small granite samples, which represent the rocks in the seismic layer where real earthquakes begin in the continental crust.

To measure heat, researchers are satisfied with powder and mixes it with small magnetic molecules that work like the thermometer. They put this mixture between the presses and apply a strong magnetic field to the magnetic molecules.

This led to any direction of particles or strength changes after a simulation earthquake.

History of deformation

For experiments, samples were placed in a specially designed device. Apply the increased pressure device, simulating the seismic layer conditions in the depth of the Earth's crust.

The researchers noted that under certain pressure, samples slipped, creating a small earthquake -like event.

Several methods of analysis have been used. Magnetic particles analyzed heat to estimate the sample heat.

PV sensors and computer models have been used to measure the amount of shaking.

Finally, granite fracture was measured under a microscope to see the amount of pimples.

The results of the energy budget for each laboratory earthquake through heat, shaking and breaking.

But there is another development: the earthquake energy budget is not fixed. This depends on the “history of deformation” in the region – to what extent has the rocks changed and disturbed by the previous tectonic movements.

“The date of deformation-basically what the rock is remembered-really affects the extent of the earthquake's destruction,” said Ortega Aroyo.

Searching can eventually help earthquake scientists to predict earthquakes. Information related to previous earthquakes can be used to determine the susceptibility to the region's lack of severity of future seismic events.

The results were reported in the Augu Advances magazine on August 28.

