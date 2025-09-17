



The United States Geological Survey (USGS) published a map showing that it shook strong earthquakes in southern Japan on Wednesday.

Newsweek arrived in USGs on Wednesday for more information.

Why do it matter

The earthquake area is a very active seismic area, where thousands of earthquakes are registered in just one month this summer.

In July, the 8.8 earthquake hit the Kamchca Peninsula Russia, prompting Tsunami warnings up and down on the western coast of the United States

Emergency evacuations occurred in Hawaii, but the waves did not cause significant damage.

Earthquakes hit Japan: USGs

The Wednesday earthquake was measured at 4.9. They struck about 105 km, about 65 miles, from the Earth in the East China Sea around the Tukara Islands at a depth of 10 km, according to the USGS report.

They hit about five minutes, according to USGs data. No damage or injuries were reported, and tsunami warnings were not issued.

Both al -Zalalin in the East China Sea off the coast of the Tokara Islands size, according to USGs.

Shallow earthquakes can be more dangerous because when energy is launched near the surface, more intense vibration can occur, which leads to a higher possibility to damage and destroy earthquakes in greater depths.

Zalazlan shook southern Japan on Wednesday.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency said that the earthquakes were less than 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of Toshima, Kajoshima Governorate, Nippon.com said.

The report explained that “the agency is defined 5 less than 5 as a position in which many people are afraid and feel the need to adhere to something stable, while the dishes and books on the shelves may fall.”

Where was the center of the earthquakes of Japan?

The earthquake site is located outside the Tokara Islands, a long archipelago in southern Japan, known for its seismic activity.

It sits on the movement of the Philippine sea plate under the European painting, which leads to frequent earthquakes.

From June to July, the region recorded more than 2000 earthquakes, according to a report issued by Nippon.com.

The report said: “From June 21 to the afternoon from July 18, there were 2,171 seismic seismology from 1 or more, adding,“ July 3 witnessed the biggest tremors, including one of the 6 level on the seismic scale registered between a series of standards from 4:13 in the afternoon on the island of Akosikia. “

What people say

“The seismic activity has been very active throughout the region since the end of June and the size of 5.5 (at the level of fear of Japanese density 6) beaten near the Tokara Islands in Kajoshima Governorate at 4:13 pm on July 3, 2025,” the International Red Cross Federation said in a post on its website.

“Until now there has been no report on losses. About 700 people lived in the 12 Tuocara Islands, and some residents were voluntarily sitting to the mainland.”

What happens after that

Scientists will continue to monitor earthquakes in the area while emergency agencies will respond as needed.

This is an urgent news story. Next updates.

9/17/2025 11:16 AM Et Update: This story has been updated to include more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/earthquakes-japan-usgs-magnitude-kurio-2131303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos