



The White House press secretary Caroline Levitte on Tuesday participated in a social media on Tuesday, at a personal expense indicating that the earthquake recorded in Utah last week was a sign of God's anger at the death of conservative activist Charlie Kerk.

Levitte, who describes herself as a religious Christian, shared a post on Instagram who wrote: “At night, Charlie was shot, a 4.1 MST earth.

“The Acts of the Apostles 7:57 described Stephen, the first martyr, stoned while the crowd was silent with its facts. The Bible says that the earth is trembling when God is angry. On that night, where the sound was silent, the earth was groaning.”

She re -posted a Twitter screenshot, adding: “Wow.”

According to the Daily Best newspaper, the Cizjarvs station, which is run by the University of Utah, recorded an earthquake of 4.1 degrees at 5:57 pm local time, just hours after Kirk was killed by one shot to the neck while speaking at the University of Utah Valley.

The leaflet that Levitte shared suggests a link between the time of the earthquake – which was 7:75 pm Each time – and the Bible Corridor 7, verse 57, which tells the story of St. Stephen that is stoned to death.

Levit Kirk described as a “huge supporter and friend” (AP)

The 31 -year -old Kirk House, Kirk, shook the death of Kirk, who was close to many members of the administration as well as a close friend of the president.

He had an effective role in choosing Trump to raise the Senator OHio JD Vance to the Deputy Presidency by calling him as his colleague in the elections last year.

Vans, who was hosted by the Podcast guest, which Kirk called on Monday from his office at the Eisenhower Executive Office building, praised the late fires as “the smartest political work he met ever” and “a joyful warrior for our country.”

He was partially blamed for his assassination for “incredibly devastating movement for the left wing”, which he said has grown inside the United States over the past few years.

“It was a decisive part of the election of Donald Trump as president, and I elected me as a vice president, and a lot of our success over the past seven months is due to his efforts, employment, support and friendship.

Levitte, who appeared as a guest alongside Vans, said that Kirk was “inspiring for me as a young woman,” and I remembered how I got to know him during her failed campaign for the year 2022 for a home seat in New Hampshire.

She said, “I got to know him personally when I decided to run for Congress, and he was a supporter and a huge friend,” she said.

