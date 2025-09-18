



image:

Researcher Marisol Montrepio explains earthquake simulation.

Credit: Case / BSC – the central nervous system

Barcelona, ​​September 17, 2025 – Marestrum 5 will be the first European super computer to simulate the influence of major disasters such as earthquakes under real circumstances. To this end, the Barcelona Supercering Center – Centro Nacional De SuperPutación (BSC -CNS) for the first time in Europe a urgent computing protocol to improve the immediate response to extremist natural events and mitigate their effects. The test will be done as part of the national earthquake training in Mexico on September 19.

Using real seismic alert data, such as Hypocentre and size, it was obtained thanks to the cooperation between the Bachelor's and the National Seismic Salcour service (SSN), researchers will generate maps showing the intensity and extent of the earthquake. This will be the first time that physics -based simulation operations have been used to produce high -resolution maps in the following minutes of the earthquake, which will help identify areas with the highest probability of infrastructure damage and reduce the time of response to rescue and civil protection teams.

This test will allow us to test urgent computing flows that we have developed in BSC in real circumstances, and their potential use of future operating delivery. “The results of value in helping in the first response procedures for disasters with a potential effect on society can be,” explains Marisol Montreropio Villasco, a bachelor’s degree in a bachelor’s degree and science.

Simulation, organized by the Mexican government with the Geophysical Institute at the National University of Mexico (UNAM) and SSN, will be repeated this year, and it is re -default with the same characteristics that exceed the destroyed coast with the devastating earthquake in 1985. South Michocan, one of the most active areas in the world.

In this memorial exercise, Mexico will also test the national mobile phone alert for the first time, send a message simultaneously to more than 80 million phones, in addition to the warnings that will appear throughout the country to direct the residents to evacuate their homes, schools and workplaces and go to pre -designated safe areas.

Pioneer protocol in the European ECI system

The exercise, which was implemented under real circumstances and in direct cooperation with SSN and the company Mondaic, represents a leading step in the European computer ecosystem: “This is the first urgent urgent computing protocol in Europe, so far there have been only isolated cases, such as the simulation of La Puente, the leader of the group of wave phenomena in BSC.

The multidisciplinary team consists of researchers involved in exercise, including physicists, engineers, computer scientists, seismic scientists, and geophysical scientists from the calculations of science and engineering (Case) and computer science.

For the test, scientists will have urgent and self -access to 55 GPU contracts from Marestrum 5, which will allow them to create a 700 km x 400 km x 150 km with 2 km resolution, which is an unprecedented dimension that covers nearly half of the lands of Mexico. This exceptional allocation of arithmetic resources mimics urgent computing request in the context of the emergency, a pioneering event in Europe that tests the ability of the center of computing the superior to respond immediately to a natural extremist event.

Urgent computing depends on the concept of urgency: analysis of potential cases, determining priority levels and determining work protocols. In very critical situations, such as the imminent danger to human life, the system can automatically stop carrying out continuous operations to make room for urgent tasks, without delay or interference in the operator. Sergey Girona, Operations Manager and CIO at the baccalaureate.

Math simulation to enhance society's flexibility of extremist events

The ability of urgent and semi -automatic computing is a transformation in the model in reaching super computing, aiming to provide immediate service in situations in which the actual time simulation can help in decision -making in the event of a possible disaster. Once operation, these types of protocols can help reduce risks and increase flexibility in natural risks such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunami, explosions and volcanic floods, which helps to save lives and reduce the economic impact of disasters.

BSC has extensive experience in national and European projects related to extremist natural events, such as cheese, EFLOWS4HPC and DT-EGO, where major tools of seismic simulation and the functioning of urgent computing that will now be equipped in the test in this simulation.

In addition, BSC cooperates with the Military Emergency Unit (UME) in the use of high computing and artificial intelligence to simulate risk scenarios in Spain and support decision -making, and work together to create a digital twin for emergency situations that include earthquake simulation and the development of support systems. BSC is also an essential part of Destination Earth, and it is one of the main initiatives of the European Climate Change Commission, which aims to create a digital twin for the planet to expect extremist natural phenomena.

