7.8 The earthquake in Russia briefly leads to the Pacific Ocean, Alaska Tsunami Warning. See how strong waves work.





A strong earthquake of 7.8 -magnitude off the Pacific coast of Russia led to a short tsunami consulting later canceled for some coastal areas of the Alaska Islands on Thursday.

The National Tsunami Consulting Center for the Western Aleyotian Islands in Alaska, from Amchitka to Attu. The national weather service said.

See how a tsunami is created, and why are they very dangerous and the place of the earthquake:

Where did the earthquake occurred near Kamchka?

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake reached about 80 miles to the east of Petrovagvsk-Gampsky, Russia, at approximately 3 pm East time. Although there is some concern about Hawaii's influence, a Tsunami warning center in the Honolulu Pacific said that there is no danger.

You cannot see the drawing above? Please click here to re -download the page.

On July 29, an earthquake of 8.8, one of the strongest in history, erupted in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Some Hawaiian residents ordered the evacuation before the tsunami waves, but those orders were later raised.

What is tsunami?

Tsunamis is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes under the surface of the sea within the boundaries of the tectonic plate, or volcanic eruptions. Both replace huge amounts of water, which generate ocean waves that come out of the earthquake center or vent the volcano.

In a process known as showing, the tsunami waves change significantly in height and speed while traveling inward. The strength of the sea floor slows the waves when it reaches shallow water. “Shallow water, slow wave,” according to Sciencelearn.org.

Although it begins thousands of miles away, the tsunami, giant waves caused by earthquakes under the surface of the sea or other disorders, can cause great destruction along the coastal areas. Tsunami caused the loss of lives with severe floods, erosion and structural damage.

In deep waters, newly created waves can travel at 500 mph speeds or more, according to the National Oceanic and Calf Administration. “The deeper the water, the sooner it is transferred,” says Nawa.

Although the waves move quickly, they are not very high, usually about 3 feet.

The waves change when they enter shallow water near the ground, as Noaa says:

◾ The distance between the waves, known as the wavelengths, becomes shorter.

◾ The waves decrease at the speed to 20 to 30 miles per hour.

◾ Increases waves, usually to about 10 feet, although the waves of up to 100 feet were registered.

How does a tsunami differ from regular waves?

Regular waves result from wind. Long -term strong winds create larger waves, with heights ranging from 3 to 11 feet. Compared to tsunami, it moves relatively slowly, and its short waves, measured in the feet. They reach the beach every few seconds.

Tsunami is created by under the surface of the sea and travel much faster than normal waves. The lengths of their waves can be measured with miles, reaching the beach minutes or hours from each other. The heights of their wave can range from 10 feet or more, and up to 100 feet in extreme cases.

The damage caused by tsunami depends on the place where they fall. Tsunami can be large distances inward, depending on the terrain and waves.

“Coral reefs, big

It can also be the cause of tsunami landslides, above or down the surface of the ocean, or by meteorites.

What is the worst tsunami and earthquakes in history?

The bloodiest tsunami of history, caused by an earthquake 9.1, hit the Indonesian island of Sumatra in the Indian Ocean on December 26, 2004. About 230,000 people and 1.7 million others were killed. Economic losses were estimated at about $ 17 billion.

The most expensive Tsunami in history off the eastern coast of Japan on March 11, 2011. An earthquake of 9.1, the largest recorded in Japan, caused about 18,000 deaths and about 318 billion dollars.

Below is a look at how to compare the 8.8 -size earthquake on July 29, which is one of the strongest in history, with historical records:

Why do we call them a tsunami?

Tsunami comes from the Japanese words “Tsu” for the port, and “Nami” for the wave. Although the term “tide wave” was once used to describe a tsunami, it differs from the tidal waves caused by the tide in the ocean.

Can you browse a tsunami?

The short answer is no. Hawaii University says: Tsunami waves are different from the regular waves that surfers use.

TTSUNAMI waves do not have faces – concave sections of waves – so there is nothing to arrest the surfing board.

The waves of ◾tsunami are filled with a bulldozing garbage.

The tsunami that approaches the Earth resembles a white water wall.

Voyles Pulver, Tha Regive, Will Carlesest, Kathen Wong, John Back, John Bafi, Jelie Shannon, Jeanen Santecci

Source Usa today, reports and research network; Reuters, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Sciencelearn.org; National Geographic

This is a developing story that can be updated.

How is a tsunami?

Giant waves can cause tremendous destruction wherever they strike. But what distinguishes regular waves from a strong tsunami? Here is what to know.

Direct updates: Alaska under tsunami consulting after the Russian earthquake; California, Hawaii monitoring

