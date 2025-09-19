



2 minutes read

A strong earthquake that hits Kamchatka. The risk tsunami is declining

A strong size of 7.8 tremors from the Kamchta Peninsula Russia, which originated from an earthquake of 8.8 July raises concerns about the potential tsunami effects, although the risks seem to be declining

Written by Megan Bartez, written by Lee Bilings

The seismic map shows the epicenter of the earthquake and the density of a large earthquake that struck the eastern coast of the Russian Kamchatka semi -island on September 18, 2025, EST.

Less than two months after the island of Kamchatka with 8.8 degrees, another strong earthquake occurred early in September 19 local time.

Although the tsunami waves were observed near the earthquake center off the eastern coast in Kamchka, shortly before 5 pm EST, officials at the Tsunami Warning Center announced the “everything clear” in Hawaii, and took the possibility of giant waves crossing the Pacific.

The American Geological Survey presented a preliminary estimate of the size of the new earthquake with 7.8, which means that the July 29 event, which released more than 30 times the energy of this one and the waves produced about 10 times the size of the latter. (The scale in which scientists measure earthquakes is Logaretami, not written.)

To support the scientific press

If you enjoy this article, think about supporting the award -winning press through subscription. By buying a subscription, it helps ensure the future of influencing stories about the discoveries and ideas that make up our world today.

The July event was among the 10 most powerful earthquakes ever; This new Temblor will not make this pieces. According to Reuters, the governor of Kamchatka region said that there were no reports of damage to the last event in the densely populated area.

Usgs has already confirmed that the 7.8 event is a trendy tremor of the previous earthquake, making it the largest fragile in the last earthquake so far. Both earthquakes occurred on the borders of the Kuril-Kamchatka panel, which extends from northern Japan, along the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Island, towards the Aleutian Islands. Here, the Pacific Panel drowns under the North American plate, making the region one of the most active areas in the world, according to the USGS.

The July earthquake stimulated fears of a dangerous tsunami, but it ended up not to produce such a phenomenon due to local geology.

If you live in Hawaii or along the western coast of the United States when a tsunami is announced, monitor the tsunami alerts from the federal government and follow the directives of employees to respond to local emergency situations.

It is time to defend science

If you enjoy this article, I would like to ask for your support. Scientific America has worked as a preacher of science and industry for 180 years, and it may now be the most important moments in the history of this century.

I was an American scientific subscriber since I was 12 years old, and this helped form the way I look at the world. Sciam always educates me and makes me happy, and inspires a feeling of dread for our beautiful world. I hope it is also for you.

If you subscribe to Scientific America, you help ensure that our coverage focuses on purposeful research and discovery; We have the necessary resources to report decisions that threaten laboratories throughout the United States; We support both emerging scholars and workers at a time when the value of the science itself does not recognize.

On the other hand, you can get basic news, captivating podcasts, wonderful graphic fees, unmatched newsletters, videos to watch, challenge games, best writing and reports in the world of science. You can even give someone a subscription.

There was no more important time for us to stand and show the reason for the importance of science. I hope you support us in that task.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/aftershock-of-julys-8-8-earthquake-strikes-kamchatka-tsunami-risk-waning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos