Tsunami's warning to Alaska, Hawaii, after a huge earthquake off the coast of Russia

A strong earthquake that shook the Kamchca Peninsula in Russia on Thursday, which led to tsunami warnings all over the region

Officials said a strong earthquake shook the Camchatka Peninsula in Russia on Thursday, which led to tsunami warnings throughout the region but did not cause immediate reports on losses or damage. The American geological survey measured the earthquake at 7.8, and hit a 10 km shallow depth (6.2 miles).

Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake off the coast of Russia (AP)

I followed several tremors of tremors, the strongest recording of 5.8. However, the Ministry of Emergency Cases in Russia has led to a slightly low size at 7.2.

Regional ruler Vladimir Soludov said that the emergency crews were at a state of high alert and began to examine residential buildings and public facilities within minutes of the tremor. “This morning, he again tests the elasticity of the residents of Kamchca,” he wrote on Telegram.

The authorities have issued a tsunami warning to the eastern coast of the island, which faces the Pacific Ocean and the Bering Sea. The waves ranged between 0.5 and 1.5 meters (1.6-4.9 feet) in many coastal areas, prompting officials to urge the residents to stay on the coast.

The Corel Islands, which are located between Russia and Japan, were also placed under a tsunami by the Ministry of Emergency Cases in Moscow. Meanwhile, the Tsunami Warning Center in the Pacific Ocean and the national materials of the National Service extended to parts of Alaska, and warned of the currents that are likely to be dangerous and forties of the waves of up to 3 meters (about 10 feet) in Kamchatka.

Is there a tsunami alert today?

The Tsunami Warning Center in Pacific in Pacific said that there was no tsunami threat in Hawaii. Officials said there is no threat to British Columbia or Canada after the earthquake.

Again in July, an earthquake of 8.8 hit the size of the Far East of Russia, prompting tsunami warnings in coastal cities in multiple countries.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

