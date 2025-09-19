Uncategorized
Who persuades a profitable solution for NCD and mental health in the midst of slowing down progress
The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a new report called “Save lives, spend less”revealing that an additional investment of only $ 3 per person per person annually in resolving non -comprehensive diseases (NCD) could bring economic benefits to the $ 1 Bill until 2030.
In addition to the report, which distributed a new analysis of the country's progress at the level of NCD mortality between 2010 and 2019. While 82% of countries have achieved a decrease in this period, the progress rate has slowed significantly in most regions, and some countries have even experienced re-death in NCD.
NCDs are responsible for most global deaths, while more than one billion people live with mental health states. Alarming, nearly 75% of NCD deaths and mental health conditions occur in low and medium income countries, making 32 million lives lost every year.
In just a few days-25. September 2025-music state and government will be convened in New York at the fourth meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (HLM4) on the prevention and control of NCD and promoting mental health and well-being. The meeting aims to adopt an ambitious political declaration on accelerating global activity and investment in these critical health and developmental areas.
“The illegal diseases and mental health conditions are a quiet killer, robbing us lives and innovations,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the CEO. “We have tools for rescue life and reducing suffering. Lands like Denmark, South Korea and Moldova are led in this way, while others stop. Investing in the fight against NCD is not just a smart economy – this is an urgent need for successful societies.”
NCDs include cardiovascular disease (such as heart attacks and strokes), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes, among others. Mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, are also very widespread in all countries and communities, which affects people of all ages and revenue levels. Without an emergency and lasting action to deal with these, millions of more lives will be lost early.
Low progress, lives in danger
While most countries have achieved progress in reducing the risk of dying too early from NCD between 2010 and 2019, 60% have been slowing down in the course of a decade. Denmark recorded the biggest improvements for both sexes. Among the countries in other regions, NCD mortality has also declined for both sexes in China, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia and Brazil.
The biggest profits were stimulated by the fall of cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers – such as gastric cancer and colorectal cancer for both sexes, cervical and breast cancer for women, and lung cancer and prostate for men. In contrast, the cancer of the liver, cancer of the liver and neurological conditions have contributed to the increase in mortality in many countries.
Solutions are affordable and profitable
The solutions for the fight against NCD and promoting mental health and well-being are affordable and very profitable. However, governments often face intense lobbying from powerful industries whose products contribute to the disease. Food companies for tobacco, alcohol and ultra-processed are often trying to block, weaken or delay the rescue policies of life-driving from health taxes to marketing limitations aimed at protecting children.
“It is unacceptable for commercial interests to profit from the increase in death and illness,” said Dr. Etienne Circle, director of the WHO Department of Health, Promotion and Prevention Department. “Governments have to put people before profit and ensure that a policy based on evidence has not been destroyed by corporate pressure.”
Estimation of the implementation of WHO 'BEST BUYS', a set of high influence interventions, including tobacco and alcohol taxation, protection of children from harmful marketing, control of hypertension and scaling of the breast cancer of the uterine cancer would cost only an additional $ 3 per person per year on average. The refund of investment is significant: by 2030, complete implementation could save 12 million lives, prevent 28 million heart attacks and strokes, add 150 million years of healthy living and create more than $ 1 trillion in economic benefits.
Political will to change the future
The upcoming high level meeting at the Fourth UN General Assembly (HLM4) at NCDS and mental health is the most significant political opportunity for the decade to start transformative changes. With bold political declarations, the heads of the state and the government cannot only be repeated to achieve the goals of 2030, but also set a vision in the coming decades-a luggling new course that will save lives and improve the benefit of future generations.
“We know what works. The time to act is now. Governments that are decisively act will protect and save lives, reduce costs and unlock growth.
Who calls leaders, partners and communities to advocate for concrete actions, including:
- Financing and implementation Who is the “best buy”, adapted to national needs;
- taxation tobacco, alcohol and sweet drinks;
- strengthening Primary health care for prevention, early detection and treatment;
- protection children from harmful marketing;
- expanding access to essential drugs and technologies;
- Financing insurance through domestic budgets, healthcare tax and target assistance;
- Setting bold goals and Follow the progress with strong responsibility;
- Stop interference with industry in health policy.
The HLM4 offers a unique opportunity to adopt ambitious, action-oriented and achieved political declarations on NCDs and mental health-shot in evidence, anchored in human rights and aimed at providing influence through and beyond 2030.
Note the editor
Who identified 29 extremely effective and affordable measures called “Best Purchase” These countries can establish and manage and manage major non -comprehensive diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases. Each of these actions independently offers great health benefits, but they act even better if they are combined into a package that corresponds to the specific needs of the country. Solving NCDS: 'Best Purchase' and other recommended interventions for prevention and control of non -propagation diseases, 2nd ed.
