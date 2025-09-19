



The American Geological Survey described the earthquake as a “apostate tremor” of an 8.8 earthquake that struck the area in July.

An earthquake of 7.8 regions in the Kamchatka area in the Far East of Russia, which was described by the American geological survey as a “defeat” of a huge previous earthquake in July.

On Friday, the earthquake sparked a series of tsunami warnings in the area, but despite the waves that reach some beaches, there were no reports of damage.

The American Geological Survey said that the earthquake was caused by the “shallow reverse rift” at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and is followed by a series of final tremors, with a size of 5.8.

The Ministry of Emergency Cases in Russia said the earthquake was 7.2.

Regional Kamchatka ruler Vladimir Soludov said that all emergency services have been put in a state of high willingness, but no damage has been reported yet.

“This morning, he once again tests the flexibility of the residents of Kamchateka,” Soludov wrote on the Telegram correspondence application. “Immediately after the earthquake, we started a quick examination of social institutions and residential buildings.”

A tsunami was issued to the eastern beach from the peninsula, as it was heading to the Perling Sea and the Pacific.

Other officials reported the tsunami from 30 to 62 cm (from 1 to 2 feet) at different points along the peninsula coast.

The Ministry of Emergency cases said that a tsunami warning was also issued to parts of the Corel Island series, north of Japan.

The videos that were uploaded to social media were loaded at the moment of the earthquake, which indicates the lighting equipment that is vibrating, the sacling furniture, and cars parked on the street in the street while their security warnings were.

The US National Weather Service and a Tsunami Warning Center released a Tsunami Consultant for parts of Alaska after the earthquake, but the warning was later lifted.

Kamchatka is located in a very seismic area, and at least an earthquake has a size larger than 7.0 last week.

In July, an earthquake reached 8.8 and led to a tsunami, which flooded the town of Port and is active through the entire Pacific.

