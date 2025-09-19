What you need to know about disaster exercises on September 19 in the country





More than 80 million mobile phones in Mexico should expect a alert at noon on Friday as a signal to participate in government training on the two times, which will also include emergency exercises for several types of natural disasters, depending on the country area.

On Friday, the second this year, on the fortieth anniversary of the founding of September 19, 1985, a earthquake that claims the life of indescribable thousands. This Tamblor was followed by 8.1-magnitude shock the next day, which increased the damage.

While September 19 is a specific date for disaster training throughout Mexico, it is also time to remember the victims of devastating earthquakes on that day in 1985 and 2017 (DGCS Unam)

The drilling is also located on the eighth anniversary of the 7.1 -sized earthquake, which killed more than 350 people and increased the idea between Mexicans that September is the month of the earthquake.

However, since all countries are not equal to seismic events, the type of drilling will differ according to the site.

Mexico is the city of 8.1 Makko. Mexico City, Mexico and Mishwakan; Morel and Mexico State; Modern mood of Guanajuato, Tlaxcala and VeraCruz

In the states of Campeche, Yucatán, Sonora, Quintana Roo and Baja California sur, the virtual emergency will be a hurricane.

In the states of Durango, Guanjato and Tamulipas, this will be a fire in urban areas, while the residents of Baja California mimic a reaction to a tsunami.

Who participates in the exercises?

Local governments will join the federal government in the implementation of Friday training, which will ask civil and security agencies as well as respondents in emergency and population every day to respond to virtual natural disasters.

The federal government will also test the mobile phone alert system, announcing on Tuesday that it hopes to send a mobile phone warning in every corner of the country. During the September training last year, the alert system was tested only in the Greater Mexico.

Local governments were preparing to dig for several months. The preparations of the drilling in Mexico City included a request for construction managers/owners in the city hall and submitting the results of participation and notes after that. More than 9 million people registered as official participants, and 126,000 buildings are registered.

The government urged the Mexicans to enable emergency alerts on their phones before the training on Friday. (Q)

Community organizations were notified of the virtual catastrophe of their region and asked for evacuation plans, discussing and preparing the protocol and making sure to update the communication information in emergency situations.

What should you do while drilling?

The exercises will start at 12 pm in Mexico, and all the 32 federal entities (31 states and the city of Mexico) will participate.

In a press release describing the lengthy training, the government said that the sirens will start from 14,491 speakers (located primarily in Mexico City), while alerts will be issued by 100 am/FM, in addition to 11 public TV stations. Mobile phones should start disturbances at the same time.

The public is required to participate by evacuating the buildings and obeying the instructions of safety representatives.

Participants should also help children, care, the elderly and people with disabilities.

They must also stop gas, water and electricity as they do in a real state of emergency. Time in mind, the public must consider the civil protection plans for the family and identify the safe fields in homes, schools and workplaces.

Since the emergency response protocols will be activated and governmental authorities and federal authorities will use training to test the strategies for emergency situations, the public is required to remain calm and allow respondents to implement their exercises.

With reports from economist and financial

