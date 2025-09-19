



“While the main final tremors have passed, or often passed, women in affected areas face a long -term catastrophe without more urgent help,” said Susan Ferguson, a special actress for women in Afghanistan.

“One of the women described a beast supported by the United Nations” escape “agency on both sides of the mountains,” she said that every time there was a shock of apostasy. “Another woman who joined these teams, again with our support, said that there is no other channel for women to exchange their needs and concerns, where It is restricted from speaking to men. “

Flee nothing

In more than two weeks since a 6.0 Microoric earthquake was injured by East Afghanistan, rescuers fought very difficult terrain – often on foot – to reach the most remote societies in Connar Province.

At least 2,200 people were killed, while the houses built on the very slope hills collapsed on top of each other when the earthquake occurred around the middle of the night of August 31.

After interviewing the survivors who live in a basic tent in the Coacay area in the Central Connar Province, Ms. Ferguson said it was clear that they will soon need a more stable shelter, with the start of temperatures.

She said: “These women escaped their village in the middle of the night when it hit the earthquake, walking for hours to find a temporary shelter.”

“They told me that they lost their relatives, many are still buried in the rubble. They have lost their homes; they lost their livelihoods and the source of their income. As a woman told me, now we have nothing.”

Prohibition

The Humanitarian response to the catastrophe hindered the Taliban's leadership ban on Afghan women and contractors from entering the United Nations vehicles in the capital, Kabul, as of September 5.

The United Nations Actress for Women said: “The embargo affects us because it is not allowed to our employees to attend the office to work.”

“However, female employees and women in the humanitarian response are still able to work on sites affected by the earthquake. This is really necessary and it has already been recognized as necessary.”

Women and girls formed more than half of the dead and wounded in the disaster. It also constitutes 60 percent of those who are still missing, while many survivors live in tents or out in the open, as witnessed by women's assessment teams at the United Nations.

The cultural gap

Providing health care for survivors remains a priority – as well as finding enough women to do this work, in line with culturally accepted practices. “What I heard from health workers and some women is that there is a specific area in an area affected by the earthquake where there were cultural criteria that mean that the women themselves do not want men to touch them and that men do not want to touch women while trying to save them,” Mrs. Ferguson explained.

The destruction of the basic infrastructure has increased the threat of violence against women and girls as they are forced to walk more searching for a bathroom, collecting water, and exposing them to the risk of violence and ground languages.

“In this daily life, in this cultural context, these women are already facing an arduous battle every day to survive and support their families,” said Ms. Ferguson. “Now, in the turmoil and chaos that followed the earthquake, these women will find it difficult to feed their children and find a safe place to stay.”

Satellite photos revealed that more than 649,000 tons of debris – equivalent to 40,500 truck loads – still must be cleared. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which analyzed the data, at least 23,000 people have been forced into their homes.

