Mexico City remembers the 1985 earthquake that changed everything





Mexico City – every September 19, the Mexico City residents themselves ask a disturbing question: “Does the earth shake?”

On that day 40 years ago, at 7:19 am, an earthquake left 8.1 filling, and its subsequent shaking the Mexican capital. Official charges of charges put the death toll about 12,000, but the real number is still unknown.

The earthquake was the moment of the city's water gatherings. A new culture of civil defense has evolved, better warning systems have developed, changing construction symbols, and since 2004, there have been an annual earthquake exercises held on that day.

Then, on that same day in 2017, things changed again. Sure, after two hours of annual exercises, Temblor 7.1-Magnitud began to shook the Earth; It was very close to the capital that the warning alarms were not even looked.

Nearly 400 died of this time and the word spread in a moment on social media, but the destruction showed that some lessons were not learned, as it was possible to prevent many deaths.

Whether the land is shaking or not, September 19 continues to cram the capital, because for many, there are symbols all over the city.

Here are some of them:

In the previous world in 1985, one image of the earthquake became burned in public memory: a luxury hotel mark crowned the pile of rubble that was reduced by the building in the early twentieth century-a center for political, artistic and social life.

Today, the sellers' booths cover the area where its major columns are once standing, a site called Solidarity Plaza in honor of thousands of ordinary people who went out on that day to help.

A red cloud has grown in front of the eyes of the young accountant, Enrique Linares, who is now 62 years old. “I didn't know what it was,” he said. People were running on the street, doctors with white laboratory coats with red dust. Linares looked at the vacuum where the 12 -storey tower should have been standing with a red light on top. Then he started vibrating and realized that the hospital had collapsed.

Searching for survivors continued for days with soldiers who control the site. About a week later, the voltage was rewarded: Many children born recently were rescued from the rubble. They were called “Children's Miracle”, even inspiring the TV series about them.

First, a screaming of the tailors buried under one of the collapsed fabric plants came in the capital, and Ganduria, 65, remembered. Soon after, the screaming was from people like the rubble, who cried trapped to others at home. She said that the soldiers did nothing.

She said: “The presidents took out the equipment, raw materials, and their safe boxes, and they have given priority for that.” They were not allowed to tear the clothes that were rescued to make the championships. Then came the smell and a picture of how the bodies were thrown into the trucks, even with more and more women to demand the powers that save their colleagues. In the end, hundreds of tailors, who were usually subjected to 12 hours, died without rest periods.

“We were buried under the rubble”, a popular sign at the time. The start of the Sewing Union on September 19 was to fight for decent working conditions.

However, on September 19, 2017, another earthquake made about the textile workers working in similar conditions with heavy machines in a bad -constructive building. The only difference was that this time the victims were immigrants.

In 1985, Francisco Kamacho, 66, remembers in 1985, was one of the young people looking for survivors from a residential building collapsed on Talauko Plaza, where today was one of the young people looking for survivors from a residential building that collapsed on Talako Plaza, where today is a sun disk in an earthquake.

A woman organized a series of volunteers who remove the buckets full of debris. Children brought water. Kamcho called for the duration of Tinur Plasu Domingo, who was also helping, saying that the volunteers were making holes and crawling to it “as if they were moles.”

Thus, a volunteer rescue group known as “Los Topos” (moles) was born. The organization has grown from 20 amateurs to a variety of about 1,200 people today. Now, a strong symbol of Mexican solidarity, traveled to 32 countries to help in times of disaster. They continue training every Sunday for what can happen after that.

Camacho, now the director of “Los Topos”, said that in his work, Braid is offset by an indifferent memory of “many decomposing bodies” at the baseball stadium in the capital in 1985, an experience that left the smell of death “a nasal impregnation for months.”

