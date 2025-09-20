



In the aftermath of the devastating August earthquake in Konar County in Afghanistan, families are saddened, buried, and buried on their own, such as war, climate change, and dwindling catastrophe.

Konar, one of the most poor provinces in Afghanistan in Pakistan, was wounded with a 6.0 -day devastating earthquake on Sunday, August 31, just before midnight. Torn the tremor in the dense forests in the mountainous region and the fragile clay houses, leaving behind an amazing loss in human life: the United Nations states that at least 2,200 people died, with more than 4000 injuries and more than 8,000 homes exceeded the rubble. Taliban's deputy spokesman, Hamadallah Firat, said on September 4 that the death toll rose to 2205, noting that the search and rescue operations are still continuing.

Among the most affected by Amal Gul, 44, who lost 24 close family members, including siblings and cousins, within minutes. “I was asleep when the earthquake hit,” told Fairplanet, speaking of clear injuries in his head, feet and chest. “When I opened my eyes, I was under the rubble and stones.”

His younger brother, Galilee Gul, 25, who was sleeping outside to cool on a hot summer night. “He saved me,” said Gul. “When I realized that I had survived, I started contacting others. I shouted everywhere. But I didn't hear anything. Everyone has gone forever.”

For many survivors like Gul, the aftermath was unexpected. With a little immediate external assistance in the first place, villagers with slight wounds became the first respondents, digging through the rubble with bare hands and choices in search of relatives, neighbors and any sign of life. According to refugee chief Philipo Grande, more than 500,000 people in eastern Afghanistan were affected by the tragedy, and he participated in X.

Abdullah Khan, 40, is looking for a tenant in the Behsood area, on the outskirts of the city of Jalalabad, 40 minutes' drive from Dar Nour. He had returned to live in Dar Nour in 2009 from Pakistan, where he lived as a refugee during the civil war that forced millions of Afghans to flee, especially to Pakistan and Iran, and others to Europe and the West. Since then, he has lived there continuously. Despite his injury, he and his entire family are considered themselves among the lucky ones.

“I just woke up before the seismic shock,” Khan told Fairpnel. “My children were sleeping outside on the roof. I told them,” I woke up, I hear some of the horrific voices coming from the side of the mountain. “Moments later, the earthquake hit.

The saved children stated that one of his relief teams was about 20 km (about 12 miles) to reach the villages cut by landslides, and to carry medical supplies on their backs with the help of the population. “The basic problem is that the delivery has been destroyed by the earthquake, leaving the rescue men and medical teams who are unable to reach the areas affected safely,” said Dr. Zahir Shah Atal, speaking speaking of Mazar Dar.

In the DWA GUL, another area of ​​difficulty, villagers worked tirelessly for drilling and burial of the dead. Each body requires approximately 20 meters of fabric to shroud, but the supplies ran out quickly. Later, the volunteers, most of whom were young people from the neighboring Nangarhar province, joined, to help bury the bodies. “I have returned 80 bodies buried in the mass grave since the morning,” said Khan Lala, 23, who was among the workers. Tired of rescue operations for two days, many did not eat nor sleep. Khan Lala added: “Local communities, villagers and volunteers have played a major role in this disaster,” Khan Lala added.

Women carry the heaviest burden of natural disasters

With the intensification of the global climate crisis, Afghanistan stands among the most fragile countries, with the province of Konar, which carries some of its harsh consequences. The region, which was beaten by conflict and poverty, has now retracted the frequent natural disasters and slow loss of environmental change.

In Konar, climate effects are facts. In the past three decades, the removal of forests in Konar was driven by war princes and local powerful holders associated with tribal structures. Each tribe controls a portion of the forests and annually arranges the cutting of trees and sales. The tribal sheikhs, heads of family, provinces or village were the main decision-makers-who manage and benefit from the forests.

The central government in Kabul nor the local authorities in Konar were unable to prevent them from smuggling, which exacerbated floods and landslides. At the same time, prolonged drought leaves families without safe drinking water. Women, in particular, carry an impartial burden: many have to walk at long distances with heavy water holders on their heads, to return drinking water to their families.

In recent months, the return of refugees from Pakistan has already put on the fragile resources of Connar. Access to clean drinking water has become one of the most urgent challenges. “I know this is linked to the climate,” said Guaid Qasim, who works with the UNHCR program in the province. “In many parts of Konar, you cannot simply find safe water. Either you must pay for it, or walk long distances to bring it.”

For countless Afghan families, especially women, climate change is not a far threat but rather an immediate emergency. The United Nations reported that climate change has left more than 13 million Afghans facing extreme food insecurity, with more than half of the population displacement. It undermines food security, performs income and employment opportunities, and exposes societies to new health and safety risks. Unless the targeted efforts to restore the landscape in Afghanistan are being made and the promotion of local flexibility, these repeated crises will only deepen, which leads to the imprisonment of the weak population, especially women, in a cycle of survival unabated.

In the province of Shab Dara Konar, two women sat fully covered and wearing masks on a table with papers and orange wallets. Dr. Malali from the Aga Khan Foundation explained that they had set up a small tent to treat the earthquake victims. “Since our arrival, we have treated 20 patients and we will stay in the area for another few days,” she said.

Contracts of conflict have put a heavy burden on Afghan women. For 40 years, many population – out of 42 million people – has been rejected of basic education and rights.

During the attendance of the United States for 20 years, Afghan women have suffered from huge personal losses, and the permanent mental and emotional pressure. Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, the restrictions have intensified: after the sixth grade schools remain closed, many medical workers have left the country, and gaps have grown in the field of health care for women, leaving critical services are deprived.

Women were among the victims of the earthquake, and the shock caused the experience of some early delivery. “These cases urgently require nurses and midwives, but the shortage of trained employees hindered our efforts to respond,” Dr. Zahr Sh Atal, a doctor at Konar Regional Hospital, told Fairplanet. Deal with the majority of people with the last earthquake. At least six pregnant women lost their lives in Connar County after the last earthquake.

rescue operations

In the wake of the efforts made by hundreds of local villagers, volunteers from other parts of Konar and Afghanistan, and many national and international NGOs, including the Afghan Red Crescent, the Taliban Ministry of Defense stated that 155 helicopters had been evacuated and saved more than 2000 people. However, broken roads still constitute a big obstacle, and the earthquake destroyed many homes based on hills and mountains.

Ihsanullah Karyab, a local Facebook broadcaster who arrived at Mazar Dara on Monday morning, I finally arrived after hours of walking, “I was completely exhausted, although I had nothing to drink. I asked myself, how can I think about drinking when I saw children cry for their parents, and they rushed to Bury not only, but a hundred dead forces? Fairplanet added: “For my citizens, I did not sleep for three nights.” I saved many children while their parents died – I have affected me mentally. ”Despite the shock, Karyab added,“ I am still committed. This is my community, and I am part of this catastrophe. “

“Thousands of families are besieged without food, water or shelter,” said a local volunteer who describes the desperate efforts of research and rescue in the Nurgal region in mountainous societies.

The United Nations has reported an urgent need for emergency shelter, blankets, cooking groups, medical supplies and clean water in affected areas.

In addition to Konnar, the Nangarhar provinces, Laagan, and Norstan were shocked by the earthquake. For four consecutive nights, the residents in these areas fought to sleep with the convergence of their homes.

“On Friday night, we felt four tremors in Jalalabad,” said Bibi Sherina, 28, a two -year -old mother. “With my child in my arms, I couldn't sleep at all; shook the entire house every time.”

War and corruption and aid cuts

After more than four decades of war and political instability, characterized by firm and systematic poverty, corruption, especially over the past twenty years, Afghanistan has continued to address tremendous challenges, including weak and backward infrastructure.

The disaster strikes at a time when Afghanistan is already wrestling with intertwined humanitarian and political crises. Throughout 2025, international aid diminished, with significant discounts led by the United States, followed by Britain, France and Sweden.

The United Nations stated that since the Taliban returned to power, more than 2.4 million Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan have returned. Of the 42 million people in the country, an estimated 22 million people require urgent humanitarian assistance.

In the wake of the deadly earthquake, the United Nations quickly funded the emergency from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). At the same time, countries such as the United Kingdom, Austria, India, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and others have mobilized additional assistance under the supervision of the United Nations.

External aid often drinks abuse and corruption, and the latest Sigar report highlights concerns about the lack of transparency in the delivery of aid.

The names of my supplier, an expert in Afghan Airlines, and a former journalist based in Toronto, described the situation in Konar as a “major human disaster”, noting that hundreds have been killed or injured that many villagers still live under the open sky without medical care. He warned that children suffer from illness and that pregnant women cannot reach doctors.

Mourei added that although the United States was once a political and economic partner in Afghanistan, it “has not shown any willingness to help” so far, so that ordinary people abroad fill relief and charitable work.

A picture from Harun Nasser.

