



“Volcano Watch” is a weekly article and activity written by scientists and scholars of the Pillar Observatory in Hawaii. Today's article is written by Natalia Deljni.

American Samoa is the United States region consisting of the far -east islands of the volcanic island formed by Samoa's hot in the South Pacific. Its small islands are the peaks of volcanoes, and there is an active volcanic jaus near.

The last eruption witnessed by the local population in 1866, and the submarine and earthquake revolutions reminded us that this region is still active in volcanic aspect.

The American Samoa is the Tutuila Island, the main center of the population; Aunuʻu Island; The Manuʻa Islands from Taʻū and Off-Losega, about 70 miles east.

Vailuluʻu Seamount is about 30 miles east of Manua Islands at the top of the Samoa hot spot, where the submarine revolutions have occurred several times in the past few decades. In addition, a nearby eruption occurred in 1866 east of Offusja.

Away from the hot spot of Samoa, large earthquakes can occur – sometimes larger than 8 – along the Tonga trench, which is located about 150 miles southwest of the Samoa archipelago.

A group of intense earthquakes was widely felt in the Manua Islands from July 26 to October 2022, which led to the declaration of emergency on August 8 by the US Department of Internal Security in Samoa.

The broader scale earthquake site on the east of TAʻū, American Samoa, before (inserted) and after the Labor Party, quickly cleared the growing vegetation that previously covered solar panels with rocks to the right of the main image. Because of the lack of energy from the solar panels unable to charge during the day, the station was several months not connected. To help compare the images, the same tree is solution in both pictures, and the square with the interior question mark on the qatul is the approximate location of the solar panels. The prominent tree is cut to the left in the lap. The stem is visible in the main image. (Compliment Pictures: American Geological Survey)

Pago Pago and Hawaiian Volcano ProbSeTory deployed employees and resources to the Manuʻa Islands that start on August 13.

Before Swarm, American Samoa had no local earthquake monitoring. It was the closest station in the independent Samoa state, which is located about 150 miles to the west of the Manua Islands.

Huawei Observatory and National Weather Service employees have deployed local seismic sensors in the Manua and Totlela Islands, which revealed hundreds of earthquakes per day were about 10 to 15 miles north of Taʻū Island.

The data also showed that, along with intense earthquake activity, molten magma migrates to the area. Fortunately, the number and size of earthquakes decreased dramatically after August, and ending the crisis.

During the three years that followed, the Hawaiian Geological Survey Risk Program and the United States Observatory continues to evaluate the region with activity of volcanic and local earthquakes.

All volcanoes in American Samoa are currently present in the airline/natural aviation color code, which means that they are in the background/non -subordinate cases. At the regional level, the Tonga trench continues to produce many earthquakes, as is common for the merger areas.

A recent example occurred on August 18 this year, when an earthquake of 5.5 degrees was observed by the American Geological Survey.

In cooperation with the National Weather Service, the Hawaiian Observatory employees went to the Manua Islands to communicate jointly with the villages of Olosega, Off, Taʻū, Faleasao and Fitiʻuta.

They met teachers and community leaders to exchange information about the American Samoa volcano; National weather service employees have shared information about tsunami, hurricanes and other weather and marine risks.

Among society meetings, they also helped maintain and improve the observation network.

There were two main initiatives.

The first was to get a bold -ranging seismic station – the golden standard for the earthquake and the volcano control – again online in East Ta.

Unfortunately, during the past year, the growth of the fast vegetable cover covered the solar panels used to operate the plant. As a result, no data has been received for several months; Fortunately, the network had enough work stations to be able to continue monitoring.

A work party from the Hawaiian Observatory, National Weather Service, and the Regional Emergency Administration Coordination Office in Samoa, along with the local population, allowing the station to provide service to the community again.

The tool loan was very appreciated!

The second initiative was to replace sensors or install other new seismological measuring devices that are used to supplement the wide range network.

The Hawaiian Burcan Observatory thanks to the US Department of Education, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Internal Security, the American Samoa Communications Commission and a handful of Manawa residents for hosting these seismic standards.

After a successful trip to the Manua Islands, the Hawaiian Observatory employees returned to Totlela for further communication, including attending the fourth annual disaster flexibility summit.

The observatory intends to return next year to another round of the maintenance network, enhance partnerships and continue to serve the American Samoa people.

To learn more about the earthquake and monitoring of the volcano in the American Samoa, you prefer to visit this American Geological Survey: Volcanoes in Samoa, USA.

Volcano activity updates

Ko Ki Quwalu Honolalo, Hawaii

The level of alert for American geological survey

Kīlauea erupted accidentally inside the Caldera Summit since December 23, 2024, with all the activity in the summit area inside the Berkan Park. Fire and flames offer a width from the north. No unusual activity was observed along the eastern rift area in Kīlauea or the southwestern rift area.

What next? Several periods of surplus have occurred shortly ago from 8:30 am at the morning of September 18, which represents the beginning of the intermittent prior activity in episode 33.

He lived with Hawaii on Vsesmona, Hawai

The level of alert for American geological survey

Mountain hell is not available.

Volcano in Hawaii is Volkaneti Hawaii The Monte Copideline and the mountain.

Earthquake

Seismology was reported in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week:

The size is 2.9, two miles southwest of Kahaluʻu-Kauhou at a depth of 2 miles at 9:49 am September 15.

Visit Hawaiian Volcano Observatory for previous “Watch Watch” articles, Kīlauea and MAUNA LOA updates, volcano photos, maps, modern seismology and more. Send e -mail questions to [email protected].

