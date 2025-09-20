Scientists warn that California should prepare for the devastating “Supershear” earthquakes





Most California residents are familiar with earthquakes. But the researchers say that the state is facing a threat that has been ignored: “Supershear” earthquakes that move very quickly that they outperform their seismic waves.

In an opinion article published in Seismic Research Messages, scientists at the Usc Dornsife College warns scientists that these earthquakes produce more violent vibration on larger areas of model earthquakes, and California must update risk planning and building them to reflect the risk of increased damage.

“Although California is unlikely to have severe earthquakes from other similar areas that have significant errors such as San Andreas, the threat has not been noticed for a long time,” said Yuda Ben Afyon, Professor of Earth Sciences and California Earthquake Center (SCEC), based in Wetch CD Donifis. “The frequency of the tear of this Supershear was largely not prohibited.”

Scientists compare supershear to lift. Ahmed Elbana, a professor of Earth Sciences and his manager at SCEC, said, just as the sounding barrier crash creates an explosive shock in the air, the rupture of the breaks generates shock fronts on the ground when it exceeds the seismic waves. He said: “It breaks the barrier of the wave of cutting in the rocks and produces stronger destructive waves than a natural earthquake.”

That added force can hit societies hard. The strong Supershear earthquake has spread farthest and delivered what Elbanna “is a double blow” – an initial tremor from the shock front, followed by excess waves.

Throughout the world, about a third of the large strike earthquakes are Supershear. This is important in California, where many defects near large urban areas are the sliding of the strike and capable of 7 or higher.

Bin Azyoun said: “We cannot say exactly when and where will the next earthquake and whatever it will be one of the columns,” Bin Azion said.

“They come, whether we are ready or not,” he added.

The authors warn that current design criteria are not fully explained by an additional zipper punch. Buildings and infrastructure are generally designed for the strongest vertical vibration of errors, but the Supershear earthquake directs their energy along the rift line itself.

Bin Zion said: “The critical structures of this higher standard must be built, and yet it is not.”

To prepare, the team calls to monitor the density near the main errors, simulate the advanced computer for Supershear, and the strongest construction symbols.

“This is a cooperative effort where everyone should rise,” said Albana. “I think here at USC and SCEC, with its reputation in society, this is the right time and place to start this effort.”

Elbanna and Ben-Zion participated in writing an article opinion with Caltech researchers and the University of Illinois Champin.

Editor's note: Darren S. Joy in this article.

