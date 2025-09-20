Trade, the an earthquake and historical Grito





In the week from 15 to 19 September, 2025, Mexico witnessed prominent moments and increasing pressures that highlight the opportunities and challenges facing the country. The week began with the celebrations of the historic independence day and concluded its reinforced relations with Canada, while the launch of the main infrastructure, economic reforms and environmental disputes clarifies the complex balance law facing the second largest economy in Latin America.

You don't have time to read every story this week? This is what you missed.

President Shinbom becomes the first woman to lead the cry of national independence

President Shinbom made history on September 15 as the first president to present the cry of Mexico independence, using the moment of honoring the nation's heroes. Grito De Indendercia began with “Mexican and Mexican”, while giving weight to women, and celebrating four independence heroes: Joseva Ortiz Tillez Jeron, Lyona Vicario, Gertrodisugering and Manuella Molina. The ceremony, which witnessed an estimated 280,000 people in Zócalo in Mexico City, confirmed the subjects of sovereignty and dignity amid constant tensions with the United States.

However, not all societies can celebrate freely. Violence threats have eliminated Grito's celebrations in many sites, highlighting the ongoing security challenges throughout the country.

The week was also characterized by disasters in Mexico on September 19, which represents the fortieth anniversary of the devastating 1985 earthquake. Exercise test, which reaches more than 80 million mobile phones, is the response systems of emergency situations in all 32 federal entities, with various disasters scenarios based on regional weaknesses.

Infrastructure and economic development

The Shinbum Administration launched the construction on the ambitious querétaro-erapuato railway, a US $ 5.3 billion project designed to connect the booming area with mexico City. The course of 108.2 km is part of the ambitious Sheinbauum plan to build 3000 km of railway during its six -year term, which is likely to benefit from 2 million people and generate nearly 10,000 jobs.

The government also announced the largest customs reform in Mexico for decades, aimed at reducing smuggling and increasing tax collection. The update initiative, which included artificial intelligence devices and biometric devices, is expected to generate $ 190.2 million of revenue by 2026. However, experts interrogated whether technology alone can address deep corruption issues within the system.

“Super Peso” returns?

Mexico has reached its strongest position against the US dollar in more than a year, following the reduction in the interest rate in the Federal Reserve. The currency was estimated to 18.20 per dollar, benefiting from the high interest rates in Mexico and what analysts described as a narrative of macroeconomic stability amid investments near investments.

In manufacturing, production volume decreased by 2.7 % in July despite the increasing export values, reflecting mixed signals in the industrial sector in Mexico. While manufacturing exports of more than 90 % of the total export value at $ 52.3 billion, the sector threw 19,000 jobs in July alone.

Tension and security issues in Mexico and Mexico

The complex relationship with the United States dominated the main headlines, as the United States was called Mexico from 23 major drug production countries, while simultaneously praised the efforts of Xinbaum to combat the Cartel. US President Trump has admitted to increased cooperation, including the Mexican forces in drones at the border and the Central Intelligence Agency, but warned of “severe consequences” if the drug supply was not reduced.

The names of the United States of Mexico are among the 23 main drug production countries, while praising the anti -fermented oppression

The week also witnessed the freezing funds for the MERNA project and other US sanctions related to the Sinaloa Cartel “Los Mayos”. The Financial Intelligence Unit prevented 22 accounts after the nations of the new US Treasury.

In addition to immigration concerns, a new survey indicated that a high percentage of new Mexican departments have lived in the United States for more than a decade, with many family breaks and insecure detention conditions. The results emphasize the human influence of current US immigration policies on societies that include Mexican immigrants.

International partnerships and trade

Canada and Mexico have strengthened relations as Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit led to deeper cooperation agreements before a USMCA review. Countries have pledged a strengthening cooperation on economic and security issues, while preparing to challenge trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

Although the proposed tariff increased, Great Wall Motors confirmed the Chinese auto industry again its commitment to Mexico, where officials stated that the company “here to survive” even with the increase in definitions of Chinese car imports from 20 % to 50 %.

Environmental and social challenges

Environmental concerns appeared prominently as the residents of the coastal city of Oakaka sought to transport due to high sea levels. The floods were linked to San Matteo del Mar, which affects nearly 800 families, with infrastructure projects, including the corridor between dirt, raising questions about development priorities in exchange for environmental protection.

Likewise, the residents of Virakrose protested the expansion of the port by threatening coral reefs in the Gulf of Mexico, calling for comprehensive studies of the environment as the Supreme Court in Mexico ordered.

However, at a bright point of preservation, Mexico celebrated the first captive hatching of the Crowned Val Arta turtle – the smallest turtle in the world and the species threatened with dangerous extinction only in the urban Portola Villarta.

The Guadalajara Zoo celebrates the first hatred for the smallest turtle in the world

We look forward

With the conclusion of Shinbaum's first year in the office, many challenges and main opportunities for the country appear. Main infrastructure projects such as the passenger railway system have been set to test the capabilities of management and financial management. The upcoming USMCA review offers the risks and opportunities for Mexico's commercial relations, especially with the increasing United States. Meanwhile, the ongoing security challenges and planned customs reform highlight the ongoing struggle of Mexico against organized crime and corruption.

Shinbom's presidency is already showing a distinctive approach to the ruling, from the speech of historic Independence Day to the ambitious infrastructure agenda. However, the real test is whether its administration can fulfill its promises while moving in an increasingly complex geopolitical scene. With PESO show strength, current main construction projects and new commercial partnerships that constitute, Mexico appears to be a growth situation – however the ongoing challenges on security, environmental protection, and American relations will require accurate diplomatic and diplomatic management in the coming months.

Mexico News daily

This story contains summaries of the original Mexico News articles. Abstracts were created by Claude, then review and define facts by the daily staff editor in Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/mexico-week-in-review-trade-earthquake-grito/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

