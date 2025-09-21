



Almost two months have passed since the older earthquake erupted over the past 14 years, 450 miles from the Kuril-Kamchatka trench in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean. It caused a strong vibration in Kamchatka and the tsunami was recorded in most of the Pacific Ocean. Since July 29, there has been a continuous flow of final tremors that this week seemed slowly. Last Saturday, this trend was boycotted by 7.4, and on Thursday, the size of 7.8, to become the largest high hook from the sequence so far.

Kamchatka earthquake is important for many reasons. Earthquakes with a size of 8.5 and the largest are rare monsters on our planet, and only 17 have been recorded since the era of seizures that begin in the late nineteenth century. Kamchatka Mainshock is currently in sixth place in the largest earthquake menu in all times.

Since Kamchatka Mainshock, scientists from all over the world have been closely looking for the earthquake and tsunami, using it to test rift rupture models, land movement, and tsunami. More information about damage and response is available in both the central area and the areas surrounding the Pacific. I will clarify many of these aspects today and in the column next week.

• The Camshatka earthquake has already an unusually strong and strong sequence

July 29 was not the first time that a very large earthquake collided with the Kamchatka area. In November 1952, the M9.0 earthquake in this same region was torn from the Corel Kamshatka trench and the holy studies that indicate that earthquakes of this size or even larger occurred in 1737 and 1841. A paper was recently published by two parts and colleagues in Temblor (see the link on the bottom). The basis for the other.

Ten days before the M8.8 earthquake, an earthquake began off off the eastern coast of Camechatka. It started with 5.0 on July 20, followed by 6.6 and 7.4 later that day and many smaller earthquakes. Over the next nine days, 48 ​​earthquakes were recorded between 5 to 6 and many smaller, at a rate of six times more than average M7.4 earthquake.

Earthquakes may seem random for us, and our foundations are shaken when we do not expect them. But it is the result of the pressures that were working for thousands of years, and finally the earth's rupture when these forces exceed the strength of the materials. Earthquakes in Kamchatka, like those in the northwest of the Pacific, are the result of the complex interactions of the plate. Painting movements cause deformation and assembly of the breed. When the strength of the rocks is exceeded, earthquakes occur. Every large earthquake changes the pattern of stress, and increases stress in the slide of the rift in some areas and reduces this in other regions, which affects the possibility of rupture on neighboring mistakes and rift slices.

Stein and others. Take a longer perspective and argue that the Ameinin started already a year ago when it struck M7.0 in August 2024. This earthquake was located in the same first place in the earthquakes in 2025. But the rate of smaller earthquake activity was not accelerated until July 2025, so those earthquakes alone do not clearly agree on a much larger earthquake to follow up.

How to know if a specific earthquake foretells much larger is one of the confusing problems of seismology. The high medium reversal rate is definitely a reason for lifting eyebrows, and similar high rates have been seen after other large earthquakes such as the Goshua M6.2 earthquake in 1992, which preceded the Landers M7.3 earthquake on the same rift system for two months. But there is a wide range of final tremors activity after large earthquakes that do not turn forward. A temblor study indicates that a more detailed analysis of stress changes can lead to an answer.

• The earthquake is vibrating relatively small damage to the built environment

Unlike most large or tsunami seismology, there was no flood of external experts in Kamchatka to study the effects of the earthquake and tsunami. But a lot can be verified by remote evaluation, and Russian scientists and engineers have informed some results with international colleagues. The largest sequences in the sequence were widely perceived, the M7 events and the biggest events caused some damage, but even M8.8 Mainhock caused only moderate damage and a few injuries.

There was harm, but it was almost everything other than structural. Part of the airport roof has collapsed in Petropavlovsk and has been more than 1400 homes about cracks in the walls and facades. The pipelines and roads lines suffered from cracks, and phone and benefit services were disrupted. In Severo-Kurilsk, the largest city in the North Corel Islands south of Kamchatka, approximately 90 % of the reported chimneys and some damage to residential buildings and other structures were reported.

There were no deaths and some injuries caused by shaking, and the damage was much lower than the M6.0 earthquake in Afghanistan on August 31 with the number of its estimated death of 3000. There are several reasons, the first is the site. The Kamchatka earthquake was about 80 miles from the populated centers, an earthquake under the third largest city in the country. Not only reduce the distance from the source of the tremor, but also filter the higher frequencies more likely to damage. The difference is also a testimony to engineering and a more flexible built environment in the earth from Afghanistan. Most of the largest buildings in Kamchatka were built on the symbols that are not very different from those in California and the smaller buildings are a wooden frame, and much more flexible than stone structures and stone in Afghanistan.

• The final tremors so far

In earthquakes, it is a general rule that the more the main instrument, the greater the power of the final tremors. Power means more space, more events, and greater sizes. Through my harsh access, there were 345 final tremors in size 5 and larger in the area virtuously for the torn area of ​​July 29. The length of the rupture area was more than 450 miles, and the final tremors occur during this region and at the ends. The biggest final tremors have occurred so far this week – 7.4 weeks ago and 7.8 on Thursday. It is not customary for large tremors to occur at all weeks or months of the main instrument, and Kamchatka has proven this point.

The final tremors are earthquakes themselves, which do not differ in their ability to produce strong vibration, or the ground deformation, or a tsunami production of any independent earthquake of a similar size. Each of this M7s caused Tsunami assessments by American Tsunami warning centers, and 7.8 led to a tsunami threat message to the Russian coast with 600 miles from the earthquake and consulting center for the West Islands. Other American countries and regions, including the West Coast, are not at risk. A modest tsunami has been produced, an estimated height of foot in Kamcha, but not large enough to cause damage.

Have we seen the biggest tremors? I cannot predict the future, so it cannot be said. Another base of the thumb you studied at the Graduate School is that the largest treacherous tremor is usually located about one unit with a lower size than Hainshock, so there is a good opportunity to fit the M7.8 bill for this week. But nature is able to surprises, so I will not exclude more M7s.

Next week, a closer look at Kamchatka Tsunami and why didn't it cause more damage.

To learn more about Foreshock modeling, go to https://temblor.net/earthquake-nsights/huge-july-2025-kamchatka-earthquake-follows–

I give a free online symposium on the Kamchatka and Tsunami earthquake next Thursday at one in the afternoon, go to https://cascadiaquakes.org/2025/09/08/clip-webinar- Series-2025-26/ to obtain information about registration.

Lori Dengler is an honorary professor of geology at Cal Polly Humoult, an expert in tsunami and earthquakes. Questions or comments about this column, or do you want a free version of the Living on Shaky Ground? Leave a message on 707-826-6019 or send an email to [email protected].

