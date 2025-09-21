Most earthquake energy does not shake the ground





We tend to think about earthquakes as a big, loud and interested event. The type that shakes Windows, knocks books from the shelves, removes cars alarms. But this is an unexpected thing: all that is vibrating is just part of the total energy that the earthquake is actually launched.

Most of the deep Earth events occur – they are often invisible. Scientists have known this for a while, but discovering where all this energy was almost almost impossible.





Now, the researchers may finally break the symbol – not in this field, but in the laboratory, with mini -earthquakes. What they found is remarkable: earthquakes are often heat.

The shake is just the beginning

In the laboratory, geologists created a “earthquake laboratory” by placing small pieces of rocks under pressure until they were picked up. These mini -earthquakes mimic deep underground conditions, where real earthquakes occur.

For the first time, scientists measured how the energy is divided from the earthquake. The results were surprising. Only 10 percent of the laboratory earthquake energy caused the shake.

Less than one percent went to breaking rocks in reality. 80 percent of energy has turned into heat – in fact, so that the rocks are dissolved for a short period.

Daniel Ortega Aroyo, the main author of the study, is a graduate student in the Department of Earth Sciences and cover at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“In some cases, we saw that it was close to the error, the sample moved from room temperature to 1200 ° C in the issue of MicroseConds, and then it was immediately cooled as soon as the movement stopped,” said Ortega Aroo. This type of high temperature is more hot than lava.

Study the behavior of the earthquake

The goal here was not only dissolving the rocks for fun. These laboratory experiences help scientists understand how real earthquakes act – especially those that we cannot see next.

Currently, most of what we know about earthquakes comes from earthquake measuring devices, which measure the earth vibrating on the surface. But this is just one part of the story. It is almost impossible to measure heat and rock underground in the field, especially the miles under our feet.

“We do not know what is happening to the rocks themselves, and the temporal offers that earthquakes are repeated within the rift area in the timelines from the century to mile, which makes any kind of implemented predictions difficult,” said Ortega Aroo.

So, instead of waiting for another earthquake, the research team built a setting where they can study each part of one part, under conditions that are tightly controlled.

Inside the mini Earthquake machine

To simulate the earthquake, the team places granite in powder and mixed it with special magnetic molecules. These particles such as the inner heat scales worked – when the temperature changed, as well as its magnetic signals.

The crushed rock, wrapped in a golden cover, was placed between the presses and its pressure until it slides, just as the layers of the rocks do during a real earthquake.

The researchers used dedicated sensors to track the shake, and after each event, examined the sample under a microscope to find fractures.

“In one sample, we saw that the error moves about 100 microns, which means that the sliding speeds are about 10 meters per second. It moves very quickly, although it does not last very long.”

By combining all these measurements, the team calculated the full “energy budget” for each laboratory earthquake.

The memory of rocks

The researchers also found that the past of a rock matters. The amount of energy that the earthquake puts in heat, shaking, or cracking depends on whether the rock has already bent, extended or cracked due to the previous tectonic stress.

“The date of deformation-basically what the rock is remembered-really affects the extent of the earthquake's destruction,” said Ortega Aroyo. “This date affects many of the properties of materials in the rock, and to some extent dictate how it will slip.”

This can help clarify the reason for the width of some areas more than others, even if they are sitting on the same rift lines.

Improving predictive models

The researchers say that their mini-mini machine is not exactly to copy nature, but it gives them a way to isolate the main-heat operations, shaking, and breaking-and they are how they interact.

“We can never reproduce the complexity of the Earth, so we have to isolate the physics of what is happening, in these laboratory earthquakes,” said Professor Matgb from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We hope to understand these operations and try to extract them with nature.”

This knowledge can eventually improve how we represent earthquakes and evaluate risk. For example, if the previous earthquake creates a lot of heat and breaking the underground rocks, this may affect how future earthquakes play in the same area.

BP said: “Our experiences offer an integrated approach that provides one of the most complete views of an earthquake -like bush physics so far.” “This will provide evidence of how to improve current earthquake models and mitigate natural risks.”

Hidden energy for earthquakes

The next time the Earth is trembling, remember: the earthquake is not just buildings. It is heating rocks to more than 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, which breaks it at the microscopic level, and rewrites the energy map of the Earth's crust.

We may not be able to stop earthquakes, but thanks to a research like this, we are close to understanding how they really work – and how much energy they hide under the surface.

The full study was published in AGU Advances.

——

